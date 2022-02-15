🔊 Listen to this

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson looks to shoot under pressure from Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Oklahoma State on Monday in Lawrence, Kan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.

Kansas had been struggling to put opponents away recently. With one exception (an 83-59 victory over defending champion Baylor), the Jayhawks had five single-digit wins and two losses in their last eight games.

Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12). Moussa Cisse pulled down 11 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Carrying a 10-point halftime lead, Kansas scored the first four points of the second half and the lead never dipped to less than double digits the rest of the game. The lead reached 20 points when Braun hit two free throws with 13:36 left in the half. By the midway point of the second half, the lead was 26.

Both teams struggled at the start and Kansas led 15-13 before hitting three straight 3s to open up a 26-19 lead. The Jayhawks led 38-28 at the half.

Oregon 62, Washington State 59

EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer with a minute left to allow Oregon to hold on to a victory over Washington State.

Richardson’s trey gave the Ducks a 62-53 lead, but Washington State got two 3-pointers from Michael Flowers, who missed a third 3-pointer to tie with 3 seconds left.

Flowers scored at the basket in the final minute of the first half to get the Cougars within six, 35-29, at intermission and DJ Rodman opened the second half with a 3-pointer, Mouhamed Gueye had a layup, Efe Abogidi dunked and Tyrell Roberts hit from deep to put Washington State in front, 39-35. N’Faly Dante scored on back-to-back layups to put the Ducks on top for good, 49-45 with 7:42 left.

N’Faly Dante and De’Vion Harmon each had 13 points to lead the Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12), who bounced back from an upset loss to California that snapped a string of four straight wins. Dante pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Oregon shot 41.7% from the field (25 of 60).

Flowers scored 10 of the Cougars’ final 12 points and finished with 23 points. Noah Williams added 13 points. Washington State (14-10, 7-6) was just 22 of 73 from the field (30.1%), including 8 of 33 from long range.

Creighton 88, Georgetown 77

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex O’Connell had 27 points as Creighton beat Georgetown.

Ryan Hawkins had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (16-8, 8-5 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points. Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and six assists.

Aminu Mohammed scored a season-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-18, 0-13), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Dante Harris scored a career-high 23 points. Donald Carey had 12 points.

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas this season. Creighton defeated Georgetown 80-66 last Saturday.

WOMEN

Nebraska 72, No. 5 Indiana 55

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana.

The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes.

Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009.

The conference-leading Hoosiers (18-4, 10-2) had won 13 of their last 14 before losing to an unranked opponent for the first time since losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last year.

The Huskers trailed for only five minutes and scored the most points of any team this season against Indiana.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.

No. 13 Maryland 81, No. 22 Iowa 69

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power Maryland to a victory over Iowa.

Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added two blocks and two steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terrapins (18-6, 11-3), who grabbed a share of first place with their seventh straight win.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4) with 19 points, but she made only 7 of 25 shots, including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc

No. 17 Florida 83, Auburn 77

AUBURN, Ala. — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers.

Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida’s run reached 7-0 as the Gators built a 67-55 lead. The Gators led by 14 with just under six minutes to go and 77-66 with 1:54 remaining.

Despite shooting 61.5% in the quarter, the Gators saw Auburn draw within 78-74 with 18 seconds left. Broughton made two free throws for Florida, then Auburn’s Annie Hughes hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with 9 seconds remaining. Florida’s Emanuely de Oliveira got a key offensive rebound after a missed free throw, then Moore made two free throws to cap the scoring.

Moore scored 15 points, Jordyn Merritt 13, Kiara Smith 12 and Nine Rickards 10 for the Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC).

Honesty Scott-Grayson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Auburn (9-14, 1-11).

No. 18 Ohio State 83, Illinois 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and Ohio State moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois.

The Buckeyes led 42-30 at halftime then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter. Ohio State shot 72% from the field in the third and outscored the Illini 33-13.

Illinois cut 13 points off its deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ohio State 24-11. After making 13 of 18 shots in the third, Ohio State finished 4 of 15 in the fourth.

Rikki Harris scored 17 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova 14, and Taylor Mikesell 13 for the Buckeyes (19-4, 11-3 Big Ten). Sheldon had seven assists and four steals.

Aaliyah Nye had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, for Illinois (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten).