🔊 Listen to this

The only power play of the third period went to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. And though the Penguins made it count, they couldn’t hold onto any precious points in the standings.

Michael Chaput tied the game for the Penguins with 2:20 left in regulation only to see Charlotte answer just 49 seconds later on a Cole Schwindt goal that gave the Checkers a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Schwindt’s goal deprived Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of any boost in their push for a playoff spot, closing out a roller coaster of a game.

A 2-0 Penguins lead in the first period turned into a 4-2 deficit by the third, only for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to battle back for a tie and in line to earn at least one point by reaching overtime.

But Schwindt beat goalie Tommy Nappier, who was making his third straight start and finished with 22 saves on 27 shots.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished with a 34-27 edge in shots and were off to a terrific start on the road when Valtteri Puustinen opened the scoring with his 15th of the season just 4:36 into the contest.

Puustinen then set up Anthony Angello for a power play goal three minutes later for a 2-0 lead before former Penguins winger Scott Wilson got Charlotte on the board later in the first.

The Checkers scored twice on six shots in the second period on goals by Max McCormick and Cale Fleury before making it 4-2 in the third on a Kole Lind score.

Jonathan Gruden got one back for the Penguins with 12:46 left and Chaput scored on the man-advantage to tie it up.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph added a pair of assists in the loss.

The two teams will tangle again on Wednesday night in Charlotte with a 7 p.m. start.