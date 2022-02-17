🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s stay in Charlotte got worse on Wednesday.

After losing a heartbreaker on Tuesday night, the Penguins couldn’t get anything going in the rematch 24 hours later, falling 4-1 to the Checkers.

A wild third period on Tuesday saw the Penguins erase a 4-2 deficit late in the frame, only to see Charlotte strike before the end of regulation for the win.

There was no drama on Wednesday.

Zac Dalpe scored just 1:25 into the contest for the Checkers, who led the whole way.

Carsen Twarynski and Connor Carrick scored in the second to make it 3-0, and Henry Bowlby wrapped things up with a tally early in the third.

The Penguins finally broke through on their fifth power play of the night when rookie winger Nathan Legare hammered home a one-timer from the left circle with 3:28 left. Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Mitch Reinke picked up the assists.

That broke the shutout bid for Charlotte’s Joey Daccord, who finished with 22 saves.

Alex D’Orio was back in net for the Penguins and had 19 saves on 23 shots.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will return home this weekend to host Springfield at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.