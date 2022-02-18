🔊 Listen to this

Dallas guard Austin Finarelli watches the basketball fly away after he fell to the floor while being defended by Nanticoke Area’s Payton Kepp.

Nanticoke Area’s Jaidyn Johnson (center) loses control of the ball between as Dallas’ EJ Matusek (left) and Nick Nocito.

Dallas guard Austin Finarelli (top) steals the ball away from Nanticoke Area’s Gavin Turak in the third quarter of Friday’s Wyoming Valley Conference semifinal game.

HAZLE TWP. — Nanticoke Area would zip right through the Dallas defense in the first quarter Thursday night. The Trojans would then score inside, on a drive or on a rebound.

There was just one huge problem. Those two points would often come after Dallas scored three on the other end of the court.

Dallas peppered Nanticoke Area with a barrage of 3-point baskets that eventually quelled any upset hopes as the Mountaineers prevailed 69-46 in the Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball semifinals at Hazleton Area High School.

WVC Division 1 champ Dallas (20-3) shot 7-of-9 from 3-pointer range in the first quarter. The Mountaineers attempted just two shots inside the arc, missing both, and led 21-17 going to the second period.

“We were sluggish defensively,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “Thank God we made shots.”

Dallas will play Division 1 runner-up Hazleton Area (19-4) for the WVC overall championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Dallas defeated Hazleton Area on Tuesday for the WVC Division 1 crown. The teams split their two regular-season games.

Division 2 runner-up Nanticoke Area fell to 13-10 and will be in action in next week’s District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

The only damper on the victory was an injury to Dallas freshman Jude Nocito in the fourth quarter. Nocito missed a good chunk of the season with a left shoulder injury. He hurt it again and was in obvious pain while an ambulance was in transit. The game resumed about 30 minutes later.

“He’s a freshman and just came back,” Belenski said. “He hit a three in the corner, he’s a very good player. (His shoulder) just popped out about a month ago. It was his first game back and it popped out again. We’re going to play for him. He’ll be back. He’s a competitor.”

Nick Nocito, Jude’s older brother, led the 3-point assault with four treys in the first quarter. Backcourt mate Austin Finarelli added two more. That wasn’t unexpected from the duo, who combined for 74 3-pointers in the regular season. But then sixth-man Angelo Zarola, who had eight 3-pointers, hit one.

“Let’s be honest. They made seven shots in the first quarter and every one of them was a 3-pointer,” Nanticoke Area coach Zach Pientka said. “They made 13-of-19 (actually 12) 3-pointers in the first half. It’s tough to beat any team when they do that.”

Zarola also nailed a 3-pointer in the second quarter, while Nocito and Mike Cumbo added two each. Cumbo’s second triggered a 13-3 run into halftime to give Dallas a 46-31 lead. The real turning point, though, came in the final two seconds as Cumbo scored on a rebound and Finarelli stole the inbound pass to score at the buzzer.

Nanticoke Area never recovered from the outburst. Consecutive treys by Nick Nocito and Finarelli stretched the Dallas lead to 52-35 a little over three minutes into the third quarter. The Mountaineers finished with 15 baskets from behind the arc. Nanticoke Area had one.

Senior guard Chris Johnson led Nanticoke Area with 24 points. Jaidyn Johnson, a 6-foot-4 sophomore

DISTRICT 2 NOTE

The WVC semifinals and championship game have no bearing on the District 2 power rankings, which are based on regular-season games and set the field for the district playoffs.

Dallas will be the top seed in Class 4A and will host eighth-seeded Honesdale. Nanticoke Area will be the fourth seed and host fifth-seeded Hanover Area.

WVC Tournament Semifinals

Dallas 69, Nanticoke Area 46

NANTICOKE AREA (46) — Chris Johnson 8 8-12 24, Payton Kepp 1 0-3 3, Owen Brown 0 1-2 1, Gavin Turak 2 0-0 4, Jaidyn Johnson 6 2-7 14, Caleb Butczynski 0 0-2 0, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0, Ethan Spencer 0 0-0 0, Noah Divers 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-26 46.

DALLAS (69) — Austin Finarelli 5 0-0 13, Nick Nocito 10 3-4 30, Jackson Wydra 0 2-2 2, Michael Bufalino 1 0-0 2, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0, EJ Matushek 1 0-2 2, Michael Cumbo 3 1-2 9, Jude Nocito 1 0-0 3, Angelo Zarola 2 0-0 6, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 1 0-0 2, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-10 69.

Nanticoke Area`17`14`7`8 — 46

Dallas`21`25`8`15 — 69

Three-point goals — NAN 1 (Kepp); DAL 15 (N. Nocito 7, Finarelli 3, Cumbo 2, Zarola 2, J. Nocito)