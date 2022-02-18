🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats (11) starts to set up for a shot against Hazleton Area on Thursday night.

Holy Redeemer guard Justice Shoats brings the ball down court against Hazleton Area in the WVC semifinals.

Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright (center) passes the ball during the first quarter of play with Hazleton Area on Thursday night.

HAZLE TWP. — Hazleton Area took care of three important goals with one dominant performance Thursday night, turning aside visiting Holy Redeemer 50-34 in the Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball semifinals.

“We didn’t lose a home game and we talked about that before the game,” Cougars coach Tim Barletta said. “Not only did we want to get the championship game, but we wanted to beat a quality team, which we just did and we wanted to keep that home record.”

The Cougars, coming off a loss in Tuesday’s Division 1 playoff game against Dallas, earned another shot at the Mountaineers in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. final at Wilkes-Barre Area by holding the Division 2 champion Royals to their lowest offensive output of the season.

Hazleton Area held the Holy Redeemer 1-2 punch of Justice Shoats and Matt Prociak to well below one-quarter of its season output, giving up just eight points.

The Cougars kept the Royals out of the lane.

“We had two guys helping in the paint and we had our main defenders on their best players,” said Hazleton Area center Khalid Morrieson, who grabbed 10 rebounds to help Hazleton Area to a 35-20 advantage on the boards. “ … Justice Shoats is a really good player. We knew we just had to stop him.”

Josian Guerra led that defensive effort on the perimeter and was the game’s top scorer with 11 points.

Eliud Lopez produced nine points and eight rebounds. Luke Gennaro also contributed nine points to the balanced offense while Morrieson had eight.

Shoats and reserve forward Chris Papciak each scored eight points for Holy Redeemer.

Hazleton Area stormed in front with an 11-2 run to end the first quarter and start the second quarter.

Holy Redeemer answered with two baskets to get back within 16-14, but the Cougars then ran away for good.

Gennaro’s 3-pointer started a 13-2 run to a 29-16 lead before Shoats took a steal in for the first Holy Redeemer points of the second half with 3:05 left in the third quarter.

Holy Redeemer never got the deficit back into single digits.

With Hazleton Area facing injuries woes, sophomore Junior Coste earned a shot with his recent junior varsity performances and came in to hit 3-pointers 15 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 40-23.

Morrieson said it was one of his team’s best performances.

“I feel like we moved the ball well, ran our offense really well,” Morrieson said. “We made good plays with good passes.

“We rebounded the ball. This was a really good game for us.”

Holy Redeemer coach Paul Guido was impressed.

“Their defense just really bothered us,” he said.