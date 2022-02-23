🔊 Listen to this

The numbers on Tuesday night looked a lot like every other game for the Penguins this season against Hershey.

One goal scored against a Bears netminder. Twenty-five shots recorded.

This time, it added up to a win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Goalie Tommy Nappier and the defense shined, making Kyle Olson’s two goals stand up for a 3-1 victory over Hershey at Giant Center.

It was just the Penguins’ second win in 10 tries against their I-81 rivals this season. Hershey had won the first seven meetings and entered the night outscoring the Penguins 38-14 in the first nine matchups.

Kyle Olson broke a scoreless tie 6:57 into the second period, but he was the only Penguins player to solve Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard. Olson and linemate Jonathan Gruden both added empty-netters to clinch it.

But not before Hershey made things interesting.

Olson’s second of the night made it 2-0, but with 1:44 still left on the clock, the Bears weren’t out of it. Brian Pinho finally broke Nappier’s shutout bid with exactly a minute left to play, scoring with the extra attacker to pull within 2-1.

Gruden delivered the dagger with 23 seconds remaining, giving him points on all three goals on the night after helping set up both of Olson’s markers.

Nappier finished with 26 saves on 27 shots.

Jordy Bellerive and Michael Chaput also had assists on the night for the Penguins, who were playing with some reinforcements from Pittsburgh. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna were sent down, and defenseman Mark Friedman was on a conditioning assignment.