CLARKS SUMMIT — Ryan Nealon buried a 25-footer with Abington Heights in the lead with less than two minutes left.

So, why not launch from a step further back in the final minute his team still in front?

Nealon nailed another from long distance as part of scoring 11 of his game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night when Abington Heights ended Crestwood’s title defense with a 41-35 victory in the District 2 Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinals.

“Coaches in the huddle just kept telling me to keep shooting,” said Nealon, the second-leading scorer and 3-point shooter on a team playing without Matt Show, its leader in both categories, because of an injury. “I was open, so I shot it.

“No hesitation. The play, coming off a screen, if you’re open, they tell you, ‘Shoot it.’ ”

Nealon gave Abington Heights a 35-30 lead with 1:45 left, then a 38-32 advantage with 53 seconds to play.

His 3-pointers were one of the biggest reasons that a physical, defensive battle for three quarters opened up in the fourth quarter.

The teams combined for 13 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third to head into the fourth quarter tied, 21-21. There, Abington Heights outscored Crestwood, 20-14.

“Our defense kept us in the game,” Atherton said. “We were struggling offensively, but that’s a great team down there. They know how to play defense also.

“They’re well-schooled. I thought it was a fun – even though people don’t always like it – defensive effort on both parts.”

Instead of ending Crestwood’s title defense, Abington Heights had originally hoped to prevent the championship from ever occurring.

Abington Heights qualified for, but never made it to Mohegan Sun Arena last season, instead having to hand the title to Crestwood when the team was shut down for COVID precautions following a semifinal victory and Crestwood was awarded the title in a walkover.

By the time the two teams got together Tuesday night, many of the key players from the matchup that never materialized had already moved on through graduation.

Will Marion helped Abington Heights take a pair of seven-point leads in the first quarter and an eight-pointer in the second.

Marion scored five points in the first quarter, then opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer for a 15-7 lead on the way to 12 points.

Crestwood tightened the game up from there, coming right back with the next six points, starting with a dunk by Bryce Vieney, then a Vieney assist from through traffic in the lane for a layup.

Chaz Wright, who grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and Vieney scored eight points each to lead Crestwood.

The defending champions never led, but they did manage to tie the game twice in the third quarter and once in the fourth.

Nealon had five points in eight seconds for a 26-21 lead. When he missed the free throw for a three-point play, Bryce Florey retrieved the rebound and found Nealon for his first 3-pointer.

Mason Fedor’s putback made it 28-21 as Crestwood went 5:01 without scoring and 5:25 without a field goal.

Two Drew Sechleer drives produced five straight points and Wright followed with an off-balance shot in the lane for a burst of seven points in less than a minute for a 30-30 tie.

Zane Dunsmuir’s left-handed post move between Nealon’s two bombs pulled Crestwood within three one last time.

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Abington Heights 41, Crestwood 35

CRESTWOOD (35) – Tyler Oresick 0 1-2 1, Drew Sechleer 3 1-1 7, Chaz Wright 4 0-0 8, Bryce Vieney 3 2-4 8, Zayne Dunsmuir 3 0-0 6, Joe Gzemski 2 0-0 5, Michael McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Matt Sklarosky 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-7 35.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (41) – Will Marion 5 0-1 12, Dom Selvenis 1 2-3 4, Ryan Nealon 5 0-1 12, Jamison Bessoir 2 1-2 6, Carson Kelleher 0 0-2 0, Mason Fedor 2 2-4 6, Bryce Florey 0 0-0 0, Michael Marion 0 0-0 0, Michael Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-13 41.

Crestwood`7`8`6`14 — 35

Abington Heights`12`5`4`20 — 41

Three-point goals – CRE 1 (Gzemski); AH 6 (Nealon 3, W. Marion 2, Bessoir)