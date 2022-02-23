🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area’s Brooklyn Biehl pulls down a rebound in front of Holy Redeemer’s Aleia Atherton during the second quarter Tuesday night.

Holy Redeemer’s Angelina Corridoni looks to the basket as Nanticoke Area’s Claire Aufiero (20) and Riley Baird follow on the play during Tuesday’s District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game.

WILKES-BARRE — Riley Baird’s second 3-pointer of the game put a slight dent into Holy Redeemer’s 16-point lead in the third quarter Tuesday night.

The Nanticoke Area senior sharpshooter, though, wasn’t done hammering away at the deficit.

Baird scored all 20 of Nanticoke Area’s points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. There, sophomore Claire Aufiero scored consecutive baskets to give the Trojanettes the lead for good and a 60-56 victory in a District 2 Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal game.

“It’s a rough one. Riley is a fantastic player,” said Redeemer coach John Jezorwski, whose team ended the season at 13-10. “I think we kind of took it for granted when we took that lead at halftime and we stopped doing our game. We stopped getting the ball inside and the shots didn’t fall.”

Fifth-seeded Nanticoke Area (13-10) now heads to top seed and state power Dunmore (22-1) for a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojanettes will still get a crack at the state playoffs if they loses since there is a third-place game.

Baird led the entire Wyoming Valley Conference in scoring, free-throw percentage and 3-pointers during the regular season. Her 42-point game against Lake-Lehman was the most points by a WVC player, either girl or boy, this season.

“Shots kept falling and I couldn’t miss,” said Baird, who finished with 36 points. “I missed some here and there. It was like my Lake-Lehman game when I just shot it and it went in.”

Yet, she had just seven points at halftime — and none in the second quarter — as Nanticoke Area trailed 30-15 at the break. A Holy Redeemer free throw to start the third quarter moved the lead to 16.

Then Baird went to work on her 36-point performance with a 3-pointer. Brooklyn Biehl close out the period with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 40-33. Exactly the target Nanticoke Area was seeking.

“We talked about it at halftime,” Nanticoke Area coach Ed Grant said. “We wanted to get it to seven at the end of the third quarter and it was seven. I told them don’t waver at all. We made our adjustments and the kids did what we wanted them to do.”

Nanticoke Area finally took the lead for the first time, 50-49, on Baird’s step-back 3-pointer at 2:14 of the fourth. The lead changed hands two more times before Redeemer’s Aubrey Curley knotted the score 53-53 with a short drive at 1:03. Both teams had opportunities in the final minute to end the game in regulation.

After Redeemer took a 54-53 to start the extra period on a free throw by Megan Albrecht, the Royals tossed up two errant 3-pointers. Aufiero turned them into baskets on the other end and a 57-54 lead. Baird finished off the win by hitting the front end of a one-and-one with 3.8 seconds left.

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Nanticoke Area 60, Holy Redeemer 56 OT

NANTICOKE AREA (60) — Grace Reed 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Majiros 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 2 2-2 8, Claire Aufiero 4 4-4 13, Shaylee Heffron 1 0-0 3, Riley Baird 13 4-6 36, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-17 60.

HOLY REDEEMER (56) — Katie Quinn 0 0-0 0, Megan Albrecht 1 6-8 9, Aubrey Curley 3 0-1 8, Brooke Kroptavich 3 0-0 6, Aleia Atherton 3 2-2 8, Angelina Corridoni 1 0-0 2, Mia Ashton 5 4-8 14, Jillian DelBalso 1 3-7 6, Paige Kroptavich 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 15-26 56.

Nanticoke Area`9`6`18`20`7 — 60

Holy Redeemer`14`16`10`13`3 — 56

Three-point goals — NAN 10 (Biehl 2, Aufiero, Heffron, Baird 6). HR 5 (Albrecht, Curley 2, DelBalso, P.Kroptavich).