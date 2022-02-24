🔊 Listen to this

Inclement weather forecasted for late Thursday night and into Friday has changed the District 2 wrestling schedule and postponed two district tournament basketball games.

District 2 postponed Friday’s wrestling preliminaries, quarterfinals and first-round consolations in Class 2A and Class 3A. Both tournaments will take place entirely on Saturday beginning with preliminaries at 9:30 a.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s session will be refunded and not accepted on Saturday. Anyone purchasing a ticket for only Friday must purchase a new ticket for Saturday’s wrestling.

Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and must be purchased through the Hometown Ticketing link on piaad2.org.

In basketball, the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinal game between Williamsport and host Wilkes-Barre Area was postponed Thursday. The game hasn’t been rescheduled because WBA’s gym is unavailable Saturday because of district wrestling.

The District 2 Class 5A boys semifinal game between Wallenpaupack and host North Pocono scheduled for Friday was postponed. It will be played 7 p.m. Saturday.

District 2 also announced on its website that any other basketball games postponed on Friday will be shifted to Saturday. The games already scheduled for Saturday will not be moved. The district has no plans to move any games to Sunday.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students and must be purchased through the Hometown Ticketing link on piaad2.org.