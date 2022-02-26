🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia women’s basketball team nearly pulled off what no team has managed since before Thanksgiving.

Facing top-seeded DeSales in Friday night’s MAC Freedom tournament semifinals, the Cougars held leads in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short 57-54 in Center Valley.

DeSales entered the night on an 18-game winning streak and just outside of the D3hoops top 25 poll with a 19-3 record. But it was Misericordia that led after three quarters and was up 52-51 with 3:17 to play before the Bulldogs rallied.

The fourth-seeded Cougars, who beat Wilkes in Wednesday’s conference quarterfinals, managed to pull even at 54-54 with 1:18 remaining. But DeSales answered immediately with a jumper at the other end and the Cougars were held off the board the rest of the way, missing a shot with 42 seconds left and turning it over with 11 on the clock after an offensive rebound.

Melina Santacroce led the Cougars (16-11) with 11 points and 13 rebounds while Alyssa Bondi and Elizabeth Fasti added nine points each.

Stevens 59, King’s 54

The third-seeded Monarchs got a career-high 16 points from sophomore Caileigh Costello but couldn’t pull of the road win in the MAC Freedom semifinals.

Senior Emily Kriston finished her career with 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Stevens advanced to Sunday’s championship game against No. 1 DeSales. King’s closed out the schedule at 17-9 overall.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens 75, Misericordia 64

Joseph Baldachino hit six threes for a team-high 20 points, but the sixth-seeded Cougars couldn’t replicate their record-setting performance from the last round and lost in the conference semifinals.

Nick Hornung (seven rebounds) and Kevin Lazdowsky (eight rebounds) followed with 15 and 10 points, respectively, as Misericordia fell short of a second straight road win in the MAC Freedom tournament.

Elijah Rosenthal hit a program record 10 3-pointers in Wednesday’s quarterfinal win at Arcadia that saw the Cougars go 19-for-26 from behind the arc. Misericordia cooled off on Friday, going 10-for-31 from long range.

Stevens will host Lycoming in Sunday’s conference championship game after the Warriors upset No. 1 DeSales in the other semifinal.

WOMEN’S TRACK

Cougars atop MAC standings

Brenna Karnish turned a standout performance for Misericordia at the MAC Indoor Championships, setting three records in the weight throw to help the Cougars lead the team standings after the first day of competition.

Karnish won the event with a toss of 17.32 meters at Alvernia, breaking school, meet and facility records in the process. Bri Wagner (long jump) and the team of Sonialys Badillo, Amber Hackenberg, Natasha Mihalko and Sarah Wagner (4×200 relay) also claimed gold to lift the Cougars to 56 points, 17 ahead of second-place Widener.

The King’s women are tied for 11th place heading into the second day.

MEN’S TRACK

MU, King’s finish day one

Matthieu Brunelle finished third in the long jump to top Misericordia after the first day of the MAC Indoor Championships at Alvernia.

Misericordia is in seventh place in the team standings, one spot ahead of King’s.

WRESTLING

Seven Colonels advance

Wilkes still has seven wrestlers alive at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional at Lycoming, with three reaching the semifinals of their respective weight classes on the first day of competition.

Austin Fashouer (125 pounds), Colton Babcock (184) and Cameron Butka (197) are all competing for regional championships and can clinch spots in the NCAA Championships with wins Saturday in the semifinals.

Jack Bauer (133), Liam Flaherty (157), James Geiger (165) and Nevin Rauch (285) will compete in the consolation bracket.

The Colonels are fourth in the team standings with 66 points.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

New Jersey City 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels fell at home 25-16, 25-20, 25-14. Ethan Speicher had four blocks.