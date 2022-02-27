Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Schechterly first female to win D2 gold

Wyoming Area led all Wyoming Valley Conference teams with four district champions Saturday. From left: Cooper Price (152 pounds), Anthony Evanitsky (138 pounds), Jaden Pepe (120 pounds) and Connor Wrobleski (189 pounds).

Wyoming Area’s Garret Pocceschi (left) tries to stop Nanticoke Area’s Adam Shotwell from getting an escape during the District 2 2A semifinal. Shotwell won an overtime decision 2-1 in the 113 pound bout.

Magnus Bibla of Crestwood (top) works on Tomas Delosrios in the 215 3A semifinal bout at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Saturday.

Hazleton Area’s Bryce Molinaro (top) picks up back points on Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla before pinning him in the 189 pound class semifinal bout during the District 2 3A Championships held at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Saturday.

Wyoming Area’s Anthony Evanitsky (top) looks over to his corner as his coach yells out instructions while riding Hanover’s Zach Murphy in the 2A 138 pound semifinal. Evanitsky registered a pin to advance to the final.

Pittston Area’s Jimmy Spindler looks at the referee as he gets ready to slap the mat to declare the fall on Hazleton Area’s Jonas Aponick in the Class 3A 160 pound semifinal Saturday.

Crestwood’s Magnus Bibla (top) tries to turn Abington Heights’ Tomas Delosrios in the District 2 3A 215 pound class semifinal bout Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — Fans waiting to witness a little bit of history didn’t have to wait long during the final round of Saturday evening’s District 2 Class 2A and 3A wrestling championships.

The very first district champion crowned this year also happened to be the first-ever female District 2 wrestling champion, as Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Schechterly picked up a pinfall victory over Lackawanna Trail’s Brayden Clarke to win the gold medal in the Class 2A 106-pound weight class and etch her name into the history books.

“It means a lot,” Schechterly said after she was awarded her gold medal. “Especially after last year, there was a lot of improvement … I’m happy with it.”

A district finalist last year, Schechterly left no doubt this time, picking up a fall over Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski in the semifinals of her weight class before the decisive fall in the championship match.

That 106-pound class on the 2A side also featured Western Wayne’s Lexi DeSeito, one of a number of female competitors besides Schechterly who hit the mats during Saturday’s tournament, a feat not lost on Schechterly.

“I think it’s great,” Schechterly said of the female presence in the District 2 championships. “I saw a few of the other girls in the bracket, and they were great.”

Schechterly’s title at 106 was one of five District 2 titles for the Wyoming Valley Conference in the Class 2A bracket. The other four gold medals all found their way around the necks of Wyoming Area’s wrestlers.

The Warriors advanced four wrestlers to the championship round, and all four won the title: Jaden Pepe at 120 pounds, Anthony Evanitsky at 138, Cooper Price at 152 and Connor Wrobleski at 189.

Price and Wrobleski’s championships were repeats of last year, while Pepe won his third straight district title, all in different weight classes.

In total, Wyoming Area will be sending nine wrestlers on to next weekend’s Northeast Regionals, the most of any Wyoming Valley Conference school.

“I was very confident in our team, our four guys in the finals were awesome,” said Warriors head coach Steve Mytych after Wrobleski pinned Honesdale’s Paul Renner to win Wyoming Area’s fourth gold medal.

In terms of team competition, Wyoming Area finished second overall in the 2A field with 192.5 points. They finished behind only Lackawanna Trail, who had five district champions and 12 wrestlers overall earn medals.

In the 3A field, four WVC wrestlers earned gold Saturday, including two championships for Pittston Area.

At 132 pounds, Julian Everitt muscled past Tunkhannock’s Owen Woods for a 7-2 decision victory to win the district title. A few bouts later, his teammate Jimmy Spindler defended his title at 160 pounds in a 3-1 sudden victory win over Hutch Lynott of Abington Heights.

Two additional district titles were won by WVC wrestlers in the 3A bracket; Bryce Molinaro won his second straight gold medal at 189 pounds with a victory over Wyoming Valley West’s Jose Rivas, and Magnus Bibla won gold at 215 pounds, defeating Henry Baronowski of Wallenpaupack in the final.

Tunkhannock was the WVC’s top team finisher in 3A with 134 points; despite not winning any individual titles, the Tigers had five wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight classes.

Pittston Area finished right behind them with 122 points; Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West also scored over 100 team points on Saturday.

The 3A team title was won by Abington Heights, with five district champions and a total of 231.5 team points.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class have earned their way into the Northeast Regionals, to be held next weekend. The 2A tournament will be held at Williamsport High School, and the 3A tournament will be held at Bethlehem Liberty High School.