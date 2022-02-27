🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas did just about everything it needed to do to squash any upset hopes Nanticoke Area had Saturday night.

The Mountaineers shot well inside the arc, crashed the board and forced several turnovers. The end result was a 77-53 victory in a District 2 Class 4A boys basketball semifinal game.

Top-seeded Dallas (23-3) will play second-seeded Mid Valley (21-4) for the district title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams locked up state playoff berths with semifinal wins. Fourth-seeded Nanticoke Area (14-11) plays third-seeded Scranton Prep (14-9) on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

Guard Nick Nocito led the Dallas offense with 18 points. Jackson Wydra and Michael Bufalino added 16, with Bufalino adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. Mike Cumbo had 11 points.

Nanticoke Area had 10 turnovers in the first quarter — some forced others not — and 16 at halftime. Dallas also outrebounded the Trojans 17-8 through two quarters to take a 25-16 halftime lead.

The only red flag for Dallas was its normally reliable 3-point shooting was amiss. The Mountaineers missed their first 10 attempts before Nocito connected at 5:11 of the first quarter. They were 1-of-14 at halftime and 4-of-22 after three quarters.

“They guarded us and said go inside,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “They did a nice job extending their zone, but we found other ways. A win is a win. Tonight is the 23rd win and breaks the school record of 22 set back in 1991.”

Nocito and Austin Finarelli, a pair of 1,000-point scorers, are the usual offensive threats. But Dallas’ work inside — and particularly Wydra, who has become another offensive option lately after mostly being a rebounder and defender — made up for any shortcomings in the perimeter offense.

Dallas reached the 30-point mercy rule with 5:34 left, but the game plodded to a conclusion with both teams in the bonus and numerous fouls called down the stretch stopping the clock.

District 2 Class 4A semifinals

Dallas 77, Nanticoke Area 53

NANTICOKE AREA (53) — Chris Johnson 4 4-4 12, Payton Kepp 3 4-7 10, Owen Brown 1 0-2 2, Gavin Turak 1 0-0 2, Jaidyn Johnson 6 6-7 18, Caleb Butczynski 1 0-0 2, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0, RJ Brogan 0 0-0 0, PJ Remley 1 0-0 3, Justin Spencer 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 15-22 53.

DALLAS (77) — Austin Finarelli 1 0-1 2, Nick Nocito 6 3-4 18, Zach Paczewski 0 0-1 0, Jackson Wydra 8 0-0 16, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Michael Bufalino 7 2-3 16, Cameron Faux 2 0-0 5, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Michael Cumbo 3 5-6 11, Angelo Zarola 3 0-0 7, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 10-15 77.

Nanticoke Area`7`16`10`20 — 53

Dallas`13`25`22`17 — 77

Three-point goals — NAN 2 (Remley, Spencer); DAL 5 (Nocito 3, Faux, Zarola)