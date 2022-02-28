🔊 Listen to this

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26, helping No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85 on Sunday.

Plummer had 23 points in the first half as the Fighting Illini led by eight. They were ahead by 15 midway through the second half before the Wolverines rallied to give themselves a shot at a comeback win. But Illinois put Michigan away with a jump hook and a 3 to pull within a game of Big Ten-leading and 13th-ranked Wisconsin

Frazier finished with 17 points and Andre Curbelo scored 12 for the Illini (20-8, 13-5).

Michigan was without suspended coach Juwan Howard, who missed the second of five games for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach a week ago. DeVante’ Jones had a season-high 25 points and matched a career high with 10 assists for the Wolverines (15-12, 9-8).

No. 14 HOUSTON 75, SMU 61

HOUSTON — Fabian White Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds and Josh Carlton added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Houston over SMU.

Taze Moore chipped in 11 points, and Jamal Shead finished with 10 points and 11 assists for Houston (24-4, 13-2 American Athletic Conference). Houston owned a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint, shot 45% and had a 49-25 advantage in rebounds in their fourth straight win.

Kendric Davis scored 19 points and Michael Weathers had 10 for the Mustangs (20-7, 11-4). SMU shot 39% and struggled on 3-pointers, hitting four of 21.

No. 21 CONNECTICUT 86, GEORGETOWN 77

WASHINGTON — R.J. Cole scored 18 points and UConn excelled from behind the arc while sending Georgetown to its school-record 18th straight loss.

Connecticut (21-7, 12-5 Big East) shot 11 of 20 on 3-pointers. Isaiah Whaley scored 14 points and Tyler Polley and Jordan Hawkins each added 11 as UConn matched its longest winning streak of the season at five.

Georgetown (6-22, 0-17) remained winless in conference play. Dante Harris scored 23, Aminu Mohammed added 16 and Donald Carey had 13 for the Hoyas.

MARYLAND 75, No. 22 OHIO STATE 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Fatts Russell matched his career high with 27 points, Eric Ayala scored 23 and Maryland took down Ohio State.

The Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) had lost six of their previous eight. But they wore down the Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6) and held them to 36.2% from the field.

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, who entered the game as the Buckeyes’ leading scorer by averaging 19.6 points, was held to 11 points. And freshman star Malaki Branham, who averaged 26.7 points in his previous three games, had only 13 to lead the Buckeyes.

NEBRASKA 93, PENN STATE 70

UNIVERSITY PARK — Freshman Bryce McGowens poured in 25 points and Nebraska rolled to a victory over Penn State.

McGowens sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three first-half 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. He added six rebounds. Alonzo Verge Jr. pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

McGowens hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points, Verge sank two 3s and had 12 and Derrick Walker scored all 10 of his points to spark Nebraska to a 49-31 lead at halftime. The Cornhuskers shot 61% from the floor (20 of 33) in the first half and made 7 of 12 from beyond the arc (58%). The Nittany Lions never threatened in the second half.

INDIANA 84, MINNESOTA 79

MINNEAPOLIS — Xavier Johnson scored 24 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 14 points and Indiana held off a late Minnesota rally, defeating the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers fought back after a poor start to the second half. A 16-2 run in which they made all six of their shots brought them within 74-67 near the 3-minute mark. Indiana did not score a field goal in the final 3:30 but converted 10 free throws in 13 attempts. The Hoosiers finished 14 of 20 from the line.

Minnesota came out firing unsuccessfully from 3-point range in the second half and made only 1 of 5 in the first six minutes, while the Hoosiers pushed their lead to 53-36. When Minnesota finally made its second shot after halftime the Golden Gophers were 2-of-11 shooting and had been outscored 23-7.

DEPAUL 99, ST. JOHN’S 94

CHICAGO — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points as DePaul turned back St. John’s.

David Jones had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Demons (14-14, 5-13 Big East Conference). Yor Anei added 10 points and four blocks.

Julian Champagnie had 26 points for the Red Storm (15-13, 7-10). Aaron Wheeler added 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Posh Alexander had 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons evened the season series against the Red Storm. St. John’s defeated DePaul 89-84 on Jan. 5.