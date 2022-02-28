🔊 Listen to this

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (21)shoots over the New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Cam Reddish dunks the ball in front of the New York Knicks’ Evan Fournier after a pass from James Harden (1) during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in New York.

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid and James Harden were greeted by loud roars from the plenty of Philadelphia fans that packed Madison Square Garden.

The cheers later turned to groans as one foul after another threatened to make the matinee last deep into the afternoon.

Embiid didn’t care how it looked to viewers. All that matters is how his partnership with Harden looks to him.

“Unstoppable,” he said.

Embiid scored 37 points and made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, Harden had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the 76ers made it two straight wins with their new duo by beating the New York Knicks 125-109 on Sunday.

The 76ers made 39 free throws, most in the NBA this season, and almost all their work to break open a close game midway through the fourth quarter came from the line. Embiid finished 23 of 27 on free throws and the NBA’s leading scorer added nine rebounds.

It was the opener of a home-and-home series, with the game Wednesday to be Harden’s first in front of his home fans.

“Tonight felt like we were in Philly,” Harden said. “But that crowd, it’s going to be turned (up) in there and I’m ready for it.”

After a powerful performance in a 133-102 win at Minnesota on Friday in Harden’s 76ers debut, this one became a grind-it-out game that the 76ers handled better. It was tied at 100 in the fourth, but Philadelphia pulled away by scoring 10 of its next 12 at the line. Embiid made six free throws, Harden four, and the only 76ers basket during that stretch came when Harden fed Embiid on the fast break.

Once Embiid fouled out both opposing centers and the Knicks were forced to play small, the 76ers put Harden and Embiid in the pick-and-roll.

“So now you’re rolling the big guy down the middle and it’s really difficult to come help and that’s when we got him rolling and getting all those fouls,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

Harden added five steals and matched his season best in assists.

RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each scored 24 points for the Knicks, who have lost five straight and nine of 10. Julius Randle had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Embiid scored 34 and Harden had 27 points and 12 assists Friday in the All-Star guard’s first game since the 76ers acquired the 10-time All-Star and Paul Millsap for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade.

Harden and Embiid combined to score Philadelphia’s first 11 points. Harden made a 3-pointer that gave the Sixers a 38-35 lead after one.

But the pace eventually slowed down, with Rivers seeing all the fouls and saying to himself: “This game’s going to be a while.”

The teams combined to commit 50 fouls. Philadelphia finished 39 of 44 at the line and New York was 22 for 35.

“They shot 40-whatever it was, a ton of free throws, and we shot a lot,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “So there was no flow to the game, so that hurts you some.”

JAZZ 118, SUNS 114

PHOENIX — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Utah beat NBA-leading Phoenix.

Utah has won eight of nine to improve to 38-22. Phoenix, at 49-12, has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two months. Before the two losses, the Suns had won eight straight and 19 of 20.

Phoenix has played its past three games without All-Star point guard Chris Paul. He broke his thumb on Feb. 16 and could be out the rest of the regular season.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points. The Suns had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Jae Crowder threw the ball out of bounds.

MAVERICS 107, WARRIORS 101

SAN FRANCISCO — Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the way to 34 points and Dallas came back from 21 down in the third quarter to stun Golden State.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 24 POINTS in the final period for Dallas.

Stephen Curry hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and had 27 points and 10 assists in his first game at home since earning All-Star Game MVP honors, but the Warriors couldn’t do enough right on either end during crunch time as Dallas hit all the big shots.

Doncic went 10 for 21 from the floor in the first of two matchups in five days between a pair of top-five NBA defenses: No. 1 Golden State and the fifth-ranked Mavericks. Dinwiddie scored five straight points midway through the fourth that got Dallas to 93-90.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson sat out with an illness after missing practice Saturday.

PACERS 128, CELTICS 107

INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett scored 27 points and Buddy Hield had 11 of his 21 points in the final eight minutes to help Indiana beat Boston.

Brissett made a career-high six 3-pointers and the Pacers finished with 17. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists for Indiana.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 23.

PISTONS 127, HORNETS 126, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline at the overtime buzzer and Detroit beat Charlotte for the first time nearly 4 1/2 years.

Saddiq Bey had 28 points and eight rebounds for Detroit, Jerami Grant added 26 points and Olynyk finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. The Pistons had lost 15 games to the Hornets since their last win on Oct. 18, 2017.

Terry Rozier had 33 points for Charlotte. The Hornets are 0-6 in overtime.

CLIPPERS 99, ROCKETS 98

HOUSTON — Reggie Jackson scored 26 points, including three key points down the stretch to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 99-98 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night to open a two-game series.

Jackson’s jumper with about 90 seconds left put the Clippers up 97-95.

Garrison Mathews had 17 points for Houston, and Dennis Schroder added 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Rockets have lost nine straight and 13 of 14.