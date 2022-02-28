🔊 Listen to this

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Sunday night and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh’s second straight win. Casey DeSmith stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0 against Columbus.

“I just loved our resilience tonight,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “It was a hard fought game….There’s a certain confidence level that that you know they’re going to score. We can feel it on the bench. ”

The Penguins increased their lead over the third-place Rangers to three points. New York was playing Vancouver at home Sunday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots as the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.

Bjorkstrand put Columbus up first with a one-timer off a pass from Roslovic at 4:44 of the first, marking his 100th career goal.

Ruhwedel knotted the score 1-1 with just 49 seconds left in the opening period, catching Merzlikins off balance for his second goal this month after going scoreless for the season.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead with his ninth at 8:39 of the second.

“The guys played real hard,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I thought they had a real good effort tonight. It was a tight game.”

Malkin tied the score and extended his point streak to five games with a power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passing in front of Merzlikins at 11:54 of the third. Of Malkin’s nine goals, six of them have come with a man advantage.

“We (knew we) just had to keep our foot on the gas,” Rust said. “We couldn’t take too many risks, couldn’t lose our game. We kind of just knew that if we stuck with it, we were going to break through.”

Crosby made Pittsburgh a winner, surviving a coaches challenge at 17:46 of the third.

“That was a huge win,” Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman said. “For us to come back and show the grit we did in the third was pretty special.”

BLUES 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

CHICAGO — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks for their fourth straight win.

Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.

The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series. They also pounded Chicago in their previous meeting, winning 5-1 in St. Louis on Feb. 12.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis. The Blackhawks (19-27-8) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Blues (32-14-6) went ahead to stay when Kyrou finished a pretty passing sequence with Schenn 2:26 into the second.

STARS 4, SABRES 2

DALLAS — Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game drought without a goal and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves for the Stars.

Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his first since Jan. 6, and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. It was the 33-year-old’s third multi-goal game in 560 NHL appearances.

Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have points in seven of their last nine games (6-2-1).

Tage Thompson and Cody Eakin scored for the Buffao, who are 0-6-0 in their last six games.

Raffl, who signed as a free agent last July, deflected a shot from Radek Faksa just beyond the right circle for the game’s first goal at 15:43 of the first period. He scored at 16:16 of the second period for a 3-1 lead on a second-effort shot at the crease after Anderson initially stopped a shot from Tyler Seguin.

HURRICANES 2, OILERS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and Carolina won its fifth game in a row.

Andrei Svechnikov provided two assists for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for his league-leading 29th victory.

One day after his first career hat trick, Derek Ryan scored an unassisted goal for Edmonton, which was on its third stop of a five-game trip.

JETS 5, COYOTES 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period and Winnipeg broke a four-game skid.

Adam Lowry, Evgeny Svechnikov and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period.

Nick Ritchie, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton scored for Arizona. Ritchie added an assist in his second game with the Coyotes after being acquired from Toronto nine days ago.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 17. He’s made three starts in Winnipeg’s last 26 games, and the Jets have won all three.