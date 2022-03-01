🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — As long-range shots kept collapsing his team, one after another, one thing quickly became clear.

There would be no more district championship games for Pat Toole, who said at the beginning of the season he was retiring and stuck to his word.

No more players to guide.

No more games to coach.

“Certainly not the way I wanted to go out,” Toole said after his Wilkes-Barre Area team suffered a 91-36 loss to Scranton in the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals Saturday. “More for my kids than for me.

“I told them, ‘Don’t be defined by this game.’ ”

His remarkable high school basketball career certainly won’t.

The likeable and knowledgeable basketball junkie is retiring after an illustrious coaching career that included a run to the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals as a long-time coach at Meyers and the District 2 Class 6A title during the first year that school merged with Coughlin and GAR to form Wilkes-Barre Area for the 2019-20 season.

That 18-year run as a high school head coach followed four years Toole spent as an assistant coach after he spent 21 seasons on the floor as a respected official.

“I was a ref for 21 years, this is 24 years of coaching,” Toole said. “That’s more than half my life I dedicated to a game I love.

“It’s time to walk away.”

As much as he had hoped otherwise, Toole won’t be leading his team on a charge into the District 2 title game on Saturday night.

And his final walk into the sunset was an especially difficult one — and not because the end came so emphatically.

Toole missed the final few weeks of the regular season while battling a tough case of pneumonia.

But health troubles had nothing to do with his decision to step away from the action.

“My wife and I want to do some traveling, do some things,” said Toole, who also plans to spend more time with his five grandchildren. “Basketball’s a year-round thing now.”

Scranton certainly wasn’t playing around Saturday.

Jason Shields scored a school-record 43 points and put on a personal 3-point clinic by drilling 10 shots from beyond the arc. He only missed four 3-point attempts, and added two one-handed jams along the way.

“He had 28 points in the first half, ended up with 43,” Toole said. “I thought we could have defended better. But when somebody’s in a zone like that, they’re tough to stop.”

After Shields secured his school marks and left the game early in the fourth quarter, Scranton drained five more 3-pointers.

All Toole could do was watch the final minutes of his career tick away.

“They were very, very good,” Toole said. “But we knew that coming into the game. We had one kid with any varsity playing experience at the beginning of the season. We had some great games this year, played well in spurts.”

As much as he’d like to lead them through one more big battle, Toole will have to leave those types of moments to memory.

“I knew I might have some regrets,” a laughing Toole said of his retirement. “That’s why I announced it and locked it in early.

“So I wouldn’t change my mind.”