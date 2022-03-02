🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area freshman Anthony Evanitsky, top, is one of four district champions leading the Warriors into regionals this weekend.

The Wyoming Valley Conference will be well-represented on the mats this weekend, as the conference’s best wrestlers will head to the PIAA Northeast Regionals on Saturday and Sunday.

In all, 42 wrestlers from the WVC are in the field this weekend; 20 of them will be in the 2A tournament held at Williamsport High School, and 22 at the 3A tourney at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

The WVC contingent will be led by eight wrestlers from Wyoming Area in the 2A competition, including four district champions and a defending state champ in Jaden Pepe, who will be attempting to win a state title at 120 pounds after going the distance in the 113 pound weight class last year.

Elsewhere in the 2A bracket, Berwick, Hanover, Lake-Lehman and Nanticoke will send three wrestlers each to the regional tournament.

In the 3A field, Tunkhannock and Pittston Area will each send five wrestlers to regionals. Wyoming Valley West and Hazleton Area will each send four, Crestwood three and Dallas will have one competitor in the field, Lucas Tirpak.

Here’s a look at where each of these competitors stand, and how they got this far, starting with 2A:

Lexi Schechterly

School: Lake-Lehman

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 106 pounds

Record: 17-3

District 2 tournament result: Gold medalist

Preview: Schechterly made history last weekend with a victory by fall in the 106 pound championship match, becoming the first-ever female District 2 wrestling champion. She’s earned a first-round bye in Regionals, and will face the winner of South Williamsport’s Kaden Shay (22-10) and Benton’s Seth Kolb (29-8), both from District 4.

Connor Novakowski

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Freshman

Class: 106 pounds

Record: 20-15

District 2 result: Third place

Preview: The Warrior freshman bowed out of championship contention at districts with a loss to Schechterly, but battled back with two dominant wins in the consolation bracket to take third. He’ll start Regionals facing off with Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr (29-5).

Derek Warman

School: Hanover Area

Year: Freshman

Class: 106 pounds

Record: 17-17

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: Warman lost to Novakowski in the 106 pound third-place bout, but a win in the consolation semis secured his spot in Regionals. He’ll take on Bradyn Schadel (20-17) from Line Mountain in the first round.

Adam Shotwell

School: Greater Nanticoke Area

Year: Freshman

Class: 113 pounds

Record: 29-5

District 2 result: Runner-up

Preview: Shotwell advanced to the district title match last weekend, coming up short against Cole Henry from Lackawanna Trail. He’ll face Mifflinburg’s Brady Struble (29-5) to start his tournament.

Garret Pocceschi

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Junior

Class: 113 pounds

Record: 8-6

District 2 result: Third place

Preview: After getting knocked out of the championship bracket by Shotwell, Pocceschi regrouped and took third place in districts. He’ll have a tough draw this weekend, with District 4 Central champ Gavin Bradley (32-1)from Athens waiting for him.

Jaden Pepe

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Junior

Class: 120 pounds

Record: 38-0

District 2 result: Gold medalist

Preview: One year after winning state gold at 113 pounds, Pepe breezed through the district tournament en route to a District 2 title at 120 pounds. He’ll have a first-round bye, and take on the winner of Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert (28-11) and Midd-West’s Matthew Smith (30-10).

Kyle Winter

School: Berwick

Year: Sophomore

Class: 120 pounds

Record: 23-14

District 2 result: Third place

Preview: The second seed in last weekend’s district tourney, Winter settled for third place after losing in the semifinals. He’ll face Benton’s Chase Burke (26-8) in the first round.

Jonathan Stone

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Sophomore

Class: 126 pounds

Record: 19-20

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: Stone qualified for Regionals with a pinfall victory over Honesdale’s Braden McLaughlin in the consolation semis last weekend. The lone WVC representative in the 126 pound field, he’ll take on Aiden Kritzer (24-7) from Line Mountain in the first round.

Zach Murphy

School: Hanover Area

Year: Senior

Class: 138 pounds

Record: 22-13

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: After getting knocked out of title contention, Murphy picked up a win in the consolation semis to earn a spot in Regionals. He drew Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel (29-8) as his first-round opponent.

Anthony Evanitsky

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Freshman

Class: 138 pounds

Record: 39-2

District 2 result: Gold medalist

Preview: Evanitsky capped off a stellar freshman run in districts (including a win over bracket-mate Murphy) with a gold medal. He’ll await the winner of Jacob Courtney (24-7) from Athens and Benton’s Caden Temple (25-16) in Regionals.

Aiden Jaskulski

School: Greater Nanticoke Area

Year: Senior

Class: 145 pounds

Record: 27-10

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: It was a relative upset (in terms of seeding) when #3 Jaskulski was pinned by Western Wayne’s sixth-seeded Nick Arcadipane in the quarterfinals of the district tournament. The senior ended up in fifth place in districts, but has taken the spot of fourth-place finisher Rocco Pizano of Wyoming Area in the Regional field, and will face Braden Vincenzes (27-7) from Loyalsock in the first round.

Aidan Shamaski

School: Hanover Area

Year: Junior

Class: 152 pounds

Record: 15-9

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: Shamaski took fourth place in the district tournament, securing a spot in Regionals with a win over Berwick’s Cameron Gomez in the consolation semis. He’ll take on Lewisburg freshman Chase Wenrich (27-10) in the first round.

Cooper Price

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Senior

Class: 152 pounds

Record: 35-0

District 2 result: Gold medalist

Preview: A runner-up in Regionals last year, Price rolled through this year’s district tournament and defeated top seed Deegan Ross in the 152 pound final to win his second straight District 2 gold medal. Earning a first-round bye, Price will see either Louden Murphy (21-15) from Southern Columbia or Kaden Rodarmel (25-6) from Loyalsock.

Mason Konigus

School: Lake-Lehman

Year: Senior

Class: 160 pounds

Record: 17-8

District 2 result: Runner-up

Preview: Konigus was felled in the 160-pound championship match by Lackawanna Trail standout Robert Schneider, but a second-place finish will see him through to Regionals, drawing Troy Bingaman from Mifflinburg (31-6) in his first match.

Josh Ryan

School: Lake-Lehman

Year: Junior

Class: 172 pounds

Record: 13-13

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: Despite an early loss last weekend, Ryan rattled off three straight victories in the consolation bracket to qualify for Regionals. He’ll face Danville’s Caden Hagerman (16-9) in the first round.

Liam Carroll

School: Berwick

Year: Sophomore

Class: 189 pounds

Record: 20-9

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: Carroll advanced to the semifinals of the main draw, and picked up a win in the consolation semis to make it to Regionals, where he’ll face Danville’s Connor Jones (20-11) to begin his tournament.

Connor Wrobleski

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Senior

Class: 189 pounds

Record: 33-4

District 2 result: Gold medalist

Preview: An injury took Wrobleski out of Regionals last year, but the senior bounced back with an impressive season culminating in a District 2 title, his second in a row. He’ll await the winner of Nick Wharton (28-7) from Bloomsburg and Jude Bremigen (15-8) from Southern Columbia.

Richie Hizynski

School: Wyoming Area

Year: Senior

Class: 215 pounds

Record: 24-11

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: The last of eight Warriors in the 2A bracket, Hizynski earned his spot the hard way, with a pair of consolation wins securing him a spot in Regionals. His first-round opponent will be Milton’s Cale Bastian (5-5).

Sebastian Kryznewski

School: Greater Nanticoke Area

Year: Senior

Class: 215 pounds

Record: 8-1

District 2 result: Runner-up

Preview: The sixth seed in his class, Kryznewski knocked off No. 3 Hizynski and No. 2 Zack Wilken to make the finals, losing to Lackawanna Trail junior Jonah Houser in the title match. He’ll take on Joseph Quinton (26-12) from Southern Columbia in his first match at Regionals.

Bruce Hartman

School: Berwick

Year: Junior

Class: 285 pounds

Record: 30-7

District 2 result: Runner-up

Preview: The WVC’s lone competitor in the heavyweight bracket, Hartman’s impressive performance in districts included a decision victory over top-seeded Thomas Flood from Western Wayne. He’ll head to Regionals, and his first opponent will be Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (32-1).

3A COMPETITORS

Dorian Hoffman

School: Wyoming Valley West

Year: Junior

Class: 106 pounds

Record: 32-5

District 2 result: Third place

Preview: Hoffman took third place as the #3 seed in his class, good enough for a spot in Regionals and a first-round matchup with James McFadden (8-2), from Franklin Towne Charter in District 11.

Sam Jeckell

School: Crestwood

Year: Sophomore

Class: 113 pounds

Record: 22-12

District 2 result: Fourth place

Preview: A spot in the third-place match got Jeckell into Regionals, where the sophomore will take on Roman Catholic’s Nicolas Fortunato (10-8) in the first round.

Simon Zamudio

School: Hazleton Area

Year: Freshman

Class: 113 pounds

Record: 21-9

District 2 result: Third place

Preview: Zamudio defeated Jeckell to earn the bronze medal in districts last weekend, and he’ll face fellow freshman Seamus McCormick (3-5) from Franklin Towne Charter in the first round of Regionals.

Lucas Tirpak

School: Dallas

Year: Sophomore

Class: 120 pounds

Record: 23-9

District 2 result: Third place

Preview: The lone representative from the Mountaineers, Tirpak fought through the last two legs of the consolation bracket to finish third in districts. He’ll face Rocco Trivelli (14-14) from Roman Catholic in the first round this weekend.

Ian Ratchford

School: Wyoming Valley West

Year: Senior

Class: 126 pounds

Record: 31-5

District 2 result: Runner-up

Preview: Ratchford notched his 100th win in the district quarterfinals and came up just shy of a district championship, as well. He’ll head to Regionals to take on Pocono Mountain East’s Keegan Demarest (21-10).

Julian Everitt

School: Pittston Area

Year: Sophomore

Class: 132 pounds

Record: 35-1

District 2 result: Gold medalist

Preview: A District 2 runner-up as a freshman, Everitt left little doubt in his second run at the gold medal, notching three pinfalls and a decision victory to win the title at 132 pounds. He’ll have a first-round bye at Regionals and face the winner of St. Joseph’s Prep’s Paul Badame (19-12) and Bethlehem Liberty’s Javien DeLeon (28-3).

Owen Woods

School: Tunkhannock

Year: Senior

Class: 132 pounds

Record: 26-5

District 2 result: Runner-up

Preview: Woods pinned his first three opponents before losing to Everitt in the 132 pound District 2 final. He’ll take on Michael Palinkas from Father Judge (18-13) in the first round of Regionals.

Edo Rodriguez

School: Hazleton Area

Year: Junior

Class: 138 pounds

Record: 18-10

District 2 results: Third place

Preview: Two wins in the consolation bracket earned Rodriguez third-place honors and a spot in Regionals, where he’ll face Northeast High’s Ralph Nieves (13-8).

Dominic Innamorati

School: Pittston Area

Year: Freshman

Class: 145 pounds

Record: 19-13

District 2 results: Fourth place

Preview: Innamorati advanced to the semifinals before running into eventual champ Austin Smith from Abington Heights, and the freshman managed to win his consolation semifinal to qualify for Regionals. He’ll take on Francis Trivelli (18-8) from Roman Catholic.

Devin Youngcourt

School: Hazleton Area

Year: Senior

Class: 145 pounds

Record: 26-11

District 2 results: Runner-up

Preview: Youngcourt made it to the championship at the 145 class last weekend, but like Innamorati a round earlier, he was defeated by Smith. The Cougar senior will head to Regionals, facing Bethlehem Liberty’s Ryan Santiago (27-6) in the first round.

Patrick Munley

School: Tunkhannock

Year: Sophomore

Class: 152 pounds

Record: 15-10

District 2 results: Third place

Munley lost to eventual champ Sal Schiavone in the semifinals, earning a spot in Regionals through the consolation bracket. His first-round opponent will be Matt Wiley (21-10) of LaSalle.

Keegan Bucci

School: Pittston Area

Year: Junior

Class: 152 pounds

Record: 13-6

District 2 results: Fourth place

Preview: Bucci lost to Munley in the third-place bout at districts, but his win over North Pocono’s Carter Berry the round prior was good enough for a berth in Regionals. His first-round opponent will be District 12 champ Andriy Luchko (15-1) from Central High.

Jimmy Spindler

School: Pittston Area

Year: Junior

Class: 160 pounds

Record: 33-2

District 2 results: Gold medalist

Preview: Pittston’s second district champ after Julian Everitt, Spindler defeated Hutch Lynott from Abington Heights to win his second straight district crown. The recipient of a first-round bye at Regionals, Spindler will take on the winner of Parkland’s Adrian Gacek (33-6) and Mahamadou Diaby (10-4) from the Academy at Palumbo.

Max Parry

School: Tunkhannock

Year: Freshman

Class: 160 pounds

Record: 11-8

District 2 results: Third place

Preview: An early-round loss sent Parry into the consolation bracket, but the freshman showed impressive resilience in ripping off four straight victories to earn third-place honors and a spot in Regionals. His opponent will be Kevin Jimenez (17-21) from Northeast High.

Mason Sgarlat

School: Wyoming Valley West

Year: Junior

Class: 172 pounds

Record: 21-14

District 2 results: Runner-up

Preview: Sgarlat narrowly missed out on Regionals a year ago, but he got there this year by advancing to the title match of his weight class. He’ll face Nazareth senior Vinny Hebel (6-6) in the first round.

Frank Scranta

School: Tunkhannock

Year: Senior

Class: 189 pounds

Record: 18-8

District 2 results: Third place

Preview: One of four WVC semifinalists at this weight class in districts, Scranta fell to Joe Rivas from Wyoming Valley West in the semis, but won two consolation matches to finish in third place. He’ll take on Ryder Zulkowski (22-10) from Archbishop Wood in the first round at Regionals.

Joe Rivas

School: Wyoming Valley West

Year: Junior

Class: 189 pounds

Record: 24-8

District 2 results: Runner-up

Preview: Rivas came up short in the finals at 189, but did more than enough to punch his ticket to Regionals, where a first-round matchup with Parkland’s Alex Neely (27-11) awaits him.

Lincoln Bibla

School: Crestwood

Year: Freshman

Class: 189 pounds

Record: 22-17

District 2 results: Fourth place

Preview: The youngest of the four WVC qualifiers for Regionals at the 189 class, Bibla picked up three pinfall victories during the district tournament, including one to lock up his spot in Regionals. He’ll face Ethan Kuzy (25-8), the District 12 champ out of St. Joseph’s Prep, in the first round.

Bryce Molinaro

School: Hazleton Area

Year: Senior

Class: 189 pounds

Record: 33-2

District 2 results: Gold medalist

Preview: The WVC may have four qualifiers for Regionals in this class, but only one could enter the field with a district title and a first-round bye — that’s Molinaro. He won his second straight District 2 crown this past weekend, and he’ll look to improve on his sixth-place state title finish last year with a strong showing at Regionals. He’ll face the winner of LaSalle’s Dylan Clair (5-10) and Pleasant Valley’s James Syracuse (28-3).

Magnus Bibla

School: Crestwood

Year: Junior

Class: 215 pounds

Record: 34-4

District 2 results: Gold medalist

Preview: Older brother to Lincoln Bibla, Magnus’s junior year culminated in a gold medal at districts, with Bibla last pinning Henry Baronowski from Wallenpaupack to win the title. He’ll have a first-round bye and take on the winner of Ronald Cordero (11-10) from Central High and Mark Ritschel (26-13) from Pottsville.

Jaden Kozlowski

School: Tunkhannock

Year: Senior

Class: 285 pounds

Record: 23-2

District 2 results: Third place

Preview: Kozlowski earned his way to Regionals with a third-place finish at districts, and he’ll take on Andrew Brennan (21-15) from LaSalle in the first round.

David Sudo

School: Pittston Area

Year: Junior

Class: 285 pounds

Record: 5-3

District 2 results: Fourth place

Preview: Sudo was unranked in the District 2 field at 285 pounds, but he muscled his way past a pair of ranked opponents in the main draw and picked up a crucial victory by pinfall in the consolation semis to earn a spot at Regionals. The junior will face Maxwell Roy (36-6) from St. Joseph’s Prep, the District 12 champ at 285 pounds.