SCRANTON — Nanticoke Area’s boys basketball season ultimately ended one win short of a state tournament appearance, but not before the Trojans took one last shot in an impressive second-half comeback attempt Wednesday night.

Scranton Prep shook off Nanticoke scoring the first 15 points of the second half to emerge with a 52-45, home-court victory in the game to determine District 2’s third and final Class 4A qualifiers in the PIAA tournament.

The Trojans trailed by 13 twice in the second quarter before jumping in front, 36-33, by taking advantage of Scranton Prep’s 0-for-14 start to the second half.

“At halftime, our two seniors, our two leaders, Chris Johnson and Owen Brown, said ‘we’re not going down without a fight, we’re going out on our terms’,” Nanticoke coach Zach Pientka said. “We did everything and more to get back in the game.

“We wanted to defensive rebound and get out in transition and we did that.”

Scranton Prep recovered, then put together a closing 11-3 run after Brown scored off an in-bounds play with 5:52 left for the last Nanticoke lead, 42-41.

Payton Kepp’s 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining made it, 46-45, but Scranton Prep shut down Nanticoke the rest of the way and six of 10 free throws to close out the win.

James Pettinato and Andrew Ferguson had 12 points each to lead the Cavaliers, who had their seven-year run as district champion ended by Mid Valley in Saturday’s semifinals.

Matt Cobb added 10 points.

Kepp had seven points in the third quarter and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Trojans. Chris Johnson added 10 points.

Jaidyn Johnson had eight points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots. He had seven defensive rebounds in the third quarter when Nanticoke had a 15-6 advantage on the boards.

Brown finished with five assists.

Scranton Prep had the rebounding advantage for the game as a whole, 36-35. Ferguson and Rossi had 12 each.

The Cavaliers made their first four 3-point attempts for a 27-14 lead midway through the second quarter.

COLLEGES

MEN’S LACROSSE

Wilkes 15, Rosemont 8

A dominant third quarter lifted the Colonels to a win in their home opener as Wilkes outscored Rosemont 7-1 in the frame.

Eric Ormsby led the winning effort with six points.

Misericordia 14, Susquehanna 9

Kyle Vandenberg led the Cougars with five goals and two assists and Robert Wagner added three goals and two assists.

Ryan Vandenberg had two goals and two assists and Michael Kilgallon had two goals and an assist.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Gwynedd Mercy 21, Wilkes 7

The Colonels allowed the first 10 goals of the game in a non-conference road loss.

Camryn Devitt led Wilkes with a hat trick while Brooklyn Pedana scored twice.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Arcadia 3, King’s 2

Jared Piontkowski set a Monarchs record for kills (26) and aces (eight) in a five-set match as King’s was edged in a conference matchup on the road.

Stevens 3, Wilkes 0

Nationally ranked Stevens opened with a decisive first-set victory en route to a 25-8, 25-18, 25-11 sweep.

Paul Binner and Jackson Shafer both had four kills for Wilkes.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 4A third-place game

Scranton Prep 52, Nanticoke Area 45

NANTICOKE AREA (45) – Chris Johnson 5 0-0 10, Payton Kepp 6 1-2 16, Owen Brown 1 0-2 2, Gavin Turak 4 0-0 9, Jaidyn Johnson 4 0-2 8, Justin Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-6 45.

SCRANTON PREP (52) – James Pettinato 3 4-4 12, Andrew Ferguson 4 3-8 12, Noah Sorenson 2 2-6 7, Matt Cobb 4 2-2 10, Robert Rossi 1 5-7 7, Nico Paoli 1 0-0 3, Kellen Casey 0 1-2 1, Christian Kohut 0 0-0 0, Roman Valvano 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-29 52.

Nanticoke`7`14`15`9 — 45

Scranton Prep`18`15`2`17 — 52

Three-point goals – NAN 4 (Kepp 3, Turak); SP 5 (Pettinato 2, Ferguson, Sorenson, Paoli)