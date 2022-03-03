🔊 Listen to this

Four Wyoming Valley Conference basketball teams have already clinched PIAA playoff berths. Two others are trying to gain the final spot.

Everything will be sorted out this weekend at the District 2 basketball championship games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are good for all the games on that day. Tickets will be sold via Ticket Master through a link at piaa.org. There is a service charge. Tickets can also be purchased with cash at the arena box office. All tickets are general admission.

The concession stands at the arena are credit card only.

On the boys side, Holy Redeemer, Dallas and Pittston Area are locked into the state playoffs regardless of their championship game results. The Pittston Area girls are also in, while only the winner of the Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Hazleton Area girls game qualifies for states.

Here’s a look at the five games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams. In all, there will be 11 title games at the arena. There is no championship game in Class A boys since those teams qualified through District 11.

Holy Redeemer (20-4) vs. Riverside (15-7)

Class 3A Boys Championship

8 p.m. Thursday

Top-seeded Holy Redeemer is back in the title game for the first time in two years. The Royals lost to Wyoming Seminary in last season’s semifinals.

Redeemer rolled to the WVC Division 2 title, albeit against several opponents who were hit hard by graduation. The three regular-season losses were to non-WVC opponents until losing 50-34 to Hazleton Area in the WVC semifinals. The offense runs mainly through guard Justice Shoats, who excels in dribble penetration, and center Matt Prociak, who is also the team’s best 3-point threat.

Defending champion Riverside has only one starter back from last year’s team, talented junior outside shooter Frankie Antoniacci. Junior Anthony Karpinski also played in the title game. The Vikings are loaded with 3-point shooters headed by Antoniacci and freshman Matt Godlewski. However, the arena is a notorious tough place to shoot from the perimeter because of the sight lines and a deep backdrop unlike high school gyms.

Both teams advance to the state playoffs on Wednesday. The winner gets the District 4 third seed, either Southern Columbia (14-10) or Bloomsburg (19-5), while the loser plays the District 4 champion, either Loyalsock (20-4) or Troy (21-3).

Dallas (23-3) vs. Mid Valley (21-4)

Class 4A Boys Championship

4 p.m. Saturday

Top-seeded Dallas rolled to wins in its first two district games, averaging 76.5 points. The Mountaineers could have scored more, but reeled in the attack. The 77-53 semifinal victory over Nanticoke Area had both 1,000-point scorers — guards Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito — banged up. Nocito took a nasty fall on a layup and left the gym for a few minutes before returning.

Dallas, which hasn’t won a district title since 1984, has plenty of firepower elsewhere as starters Michael Bufalino, Mike Cumbo and Jackson Wydra have turned in some impressive performances. The offense is so efficient that it can built a double-digit lead in a flash.

Mid Valley’s last district championship came in 2015. The second-seeded Spartans lost in the championship game last season and would have made the state tournament, but the PIAA took only district champs because of the pandemic. The team has been very good defensively, holding 17 opponents to 40 or less points. The lineup is young, with the top players sophomores Gabe Tanner and Vinny Vinasky and junior 3-point shooter Danny Nemitz.

Both teams play in the state playoffs Tuesday. The winner gets the District 11 third seed, either North Schuylkill (13-11) or Allentown Central Catholic (19-4). The loser plays the District 4 third seed, either Athens (18-6), Lewisburg (19-4) or Mifflinburg (15-8). Lewisburg and Mifflinburg played Wednesday night in a semifinal.

Pittston Area (19-4) vs. North Pocono (18-5)

Class 5A Boys Championship

8 p.m. Friday

Top-seeded Pittston Area goes for only the second district championship in school history. The other came in 1978.

The Patriots are led by 1,000-point scorer JJ Walsh, who started the season slowly but has been one of the hottest offensive players in the WVC in recent weeks. Coach Al Semenza attributed the slow start to an illness. However, this is far from a one-man band. Fellow seniors Ethan Ghannam, Dominic Jannuzzi and Jack Locker and junior Anthony Cencetti have all stepped to the offensive forefront at times. The attack is extremely balanced, so limited Walsh’s production doesn’t stall the offense.

Pittston Area’s only losses since Christmas have been to Dallas (twice) and Hazleton Area.

Second-seeded North Pocono doesn’t have much size. The Trojans go 6-foot, 6-1 across their starting lineup. However, the team has one of the best 3-point shooters in the Lackawanna League in AJ Nemitz. Billy Pabst and Chris Walsh can also hit from behind the arc. Four starters are seniors.

North Pocono’s title drought is even longer than Pittston Area’s, with the last championship coming in 1973.

Both teams play in the state playoffs Tuesday. The winner gets the District 3 sixth seed, which will be the loser of the game between Susquehannock (16-8) and Lower Dauphin (13-12). The loser gets the District 11 runner-up, which will be the loser of the game between Pottsville (16-6) and East Stroudsburg South (19-4).

Pittston Area (24-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-6)

Class 5A Girls Championship

6 p.m. Saturday

Top-seeded Pittston Area has won 20 more games this season than last season. The offense is funneled through junior guard Kallie Booth, who has led the team in scoring the past two seasons, and freshman guard Daniella Ranieli, who would be the WVC Rookie of the Year if such an award existed. Junior guard Ava Callahan can pop in 3-pointers.

The other starters/rotation players — Ava Butcher, Amanda Fath, Leah Zambetti and Taylor Baiera — do the non-box score stuff like protecting the paint and rebounding.

However, there was a red flag in a 45-19 loss to Lake-Lehman in the WVC championship game. Lehman’s combination of size, length and athleticism were problematic for the Patriots. Second-seeded Abington Heights has that combination and a bit more.

The Comets’ leading scorer is 6-foot Allison Dammer. Also in the front court are a pair of 5-10 sophomores Anna Scoblicka and Emily McDonald. Abington Heights, though, is more of the perimeter threat than Lehman with 3-point aces Caroline Murray and Maggie Coleman.

Both teams advance to the state playoffs on Wednesday. The winner plays the District 3 sixth seed, which will be the loser of the game between Twin Valley (16-9) and Greencastle Antrim (19-4). The loser gets the District 11 runner-up. The District 11 semifinals were Wednesday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area (19-5) vs. Hazleton Area (14-8)

Class 6A Girls Championship

6 p.m. Friday

This game and the District 2 Class A girls title contest are the only games where the losers season ends.

Top-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area and second-seeded Hazleton Area have played twice this season. WBA won both — 49-44 on Jan. 20 and 46-28 on Feb. 9. But there’s an old cliche that says it’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season. And Hazleton Area is a good team, although the Cougars aren’t as strong offensively as in the past.

In fact, the second loss to WBA was part of a three-game losing streak where Hazleton Area averaged just 34 points. The offense perked up with a 58-37 semifinal win over Scranton. Juniors Lacie Kringe and Brianna Kennedy are the top scorers in a lineup of all underclassmen. Kringe scored 19 in the first meeting, while junior Taylor Kilker had 11 in the second game with WBA.

WBA won the championship last season by defeating Hazleton Area 47-33, but had to replace its entire backcourt. First-year starter Danayjha Moore has really steadied the ball-handling chores. Senior center Gloria Adjayi scored her 1,000th point this season and has been a premier inside player the past few seasons. Junior forward Shelby Ardo Boyko is relentless in the paint at both ends.

Adjayi, Ardo Boyko and senior Reagan Holden all started in last season’s title game.

The winner plays Tuesday in the state playoffs against the District 1 ninth seed. Four District 1 teams were in contention for the spot entering Wednesday night.