🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Emma Krawczeniuk (24) steals the ball and heads up court in first half against Hazleton Area in the District 2 Class 6A championship game Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Shelby Ardo-Boyko drives the lane during the Wolfpack’s 45-24 victory over Hazleton Area in the District 2 Class 6A championship game Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area center Gloria Adjayi gets fouled by Hazleton Area’s Kaci Kilker (11) on her way to scoring on a layup during Friday night’s District 2 Class 6A championship game. Adjayi scored a game-high 14 points.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area senior guard Reagan Holden would look at the scoreboard for the time remaining only on Friday night. The score was immaterial even though it tilted heavily her team’s way.

And it remained that way throughout as WBA won its second consecutive District 2 Class 6A girls basketball championship by routing Hazleton Area 45-24 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I never looked at (the score), I just kept looking at the time,” Holden said. “I didn’t want the score to get in my head because the last time we played them we got outscored 32-20 in the second half. We couldn’t let that happen.”

It didn’t. In fact, Shelby Ardo-Boyko’s basket to start the fourth quarter gave WBA a 40-10 lead and started the 30-point mercy rule running clock.

WBA (20-5) plays at home on Tuesday against District 1 ninth seed Methacton (22-2). Methacton was seeded third in the District 1 playoffs, but lost its opener and had to battle through the consolation bracket. Methacton defeated Great Valley 50-26 on Friday.

Hazleton Area finished its season at 14-8. The Cougars lost for a six consecutive time to WBA.

“I feel like they’re more of a rival than Valley West,” said WBA center Gloria Adjayi, who scored a game-high 14 points. “I feel like I wanted to beat them six times in a row going back to last year.”

Hazleton Area struggled offensively to end the regular season and that continued Friday. The Cougars shot 2-of-29 in the first half, didn’t score in the second quarter and trailed 25-6 at intermission.

The trouble started early as Danayjha Moore opened the game with a 3-pointer. Adjayi then quickly established herself in the paint, especially in the second quarter. She scored three times in the period on rebounds.

“Moore hit that big three to start, Gloria had some big power moves,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “It kind of got us out of whack. I still thought we could press them and that, but you got to score a little bit.

“It got in our heads. We just weren’t doing the things we were going to do.”

Eternity Aiken and Adjayi finished off WBA’s 17-0 run with baskets to start the third quarter. Hazleton Area finally broke its scoring drought — and an 0-of-19 streak from the field — on Brianna Kennedy’s basket at 4:11. That ended a scoreless span of nearly 12 minutes.

NOTE: Hazleton Area and WBA have combined to win all but one D2-6A championship since the PIAA went to six classifications in the 2016-17 season. Scranton won the initial title.

District 2 Class 6A Championship

Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Hazleton Area 24

HAZLETON AREA (24) — Lacie Kringe 1 0-2 2, Kaci Kilker 1 0-0 3, Taylor Kilker 2 0-0 6, Sophia Shults 0 1-2 1, Brianna Kennedy 3 0-0 7, Haley Yost 0 2-2 2, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Haylee Klish 1 0-0 3, Kyli Kilker 0 0-0 0, Reese Kaschak 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-6 24.

WBA (46) — Danayjha Moore 4 0-0 10, Reagan Holden 2 0-0 6, Shelby Ardo-Boyko 3 0-0 6, Emma Krawczeniuk 0 0-0 0,

Gloria Adjayi 7 0-1 14, Natalia Credle 0 0-0 0, Jersuly Nazario 0 0-0 0, Jetta Mager 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thorton 1 0-0 2, Ceandra Chandler 0 0-0 0, Katie Keating 0 0-0 0, Mahogany Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-2 45.

Hazleton Area`6`0`4`14 — 24

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`13`13`7 — 45

Three-point goals — HA 5 (K.KIlker, T.Kilker 3, Kennedy, Klesh). WBA 4 (Moore 2, Holden 2).