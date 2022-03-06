Wyoming Area junior wins title at 120 pounds

🔊 Listen to this

WILLIAMSPORT – Wyoming Area, led by returning state champion Jaden Pepe, had four wrestlers qualify for the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships Saturday at the Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport High School.

Joining Pepe, who claimed the 120-pound title, in Hershey later this week will be by teammates Anthony Evanitsky, Cooper Price and Connor Wrobleski.

A junior and a two-time state medalist, Pepe had never won a Northeast Regional crown in his previous two appearances, but that changed with his dominating 14-6 major decision over Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss in the title bout.

Pepe was consistently able to score takedowns against Weiss, taking a 4-1 lead through the first period and extending the advantage to 8-3 entering the third period. He repeatedly intentionally allowed Weiss to escape so he could score another takedown throughout the final stanza.

“I want to wrestle on my feet,” Pepe explained after his win. “I got that first takedown and felt pretty confident. I wanted to score my points.”

As a returning state champion, there are obviously high expectations, but Pepe is taking it in stride.

“The competition is the same, but there’s more pressure this year. I like it.”

He is excited to have three teammates making the trip to Hershey with him this week.

“I’m proud of them. They all work hard,” he said.

Pepe, who opened the regional tournament with a 10-6 major decision over Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert in Friday’s quarterfinals, clinched a spot in the final with a 53-second pin of Benton’s Chase Burke in the semifinal on Saturday.

Evanitsky, Price and Wrobleski all finished third at their respective weights to earn their state berths.

At 138 pounds, Evanitsky defeated Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe, 7-2, for third place, piling up five points in the third period to break open a tightly contested bout.

Evanitsky lost to Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim, 8-7, on a last-second takedown in their semifinal bout. Dropping to the consolation bracket, Evanitsky cruised to a 15-3 win over Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel to clinch a top-four spot in the weight class.

Cooper Price, wrestling at 152 pounds, defeated Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross, 5-2, in their consolation final, a rematch of their District II final last week.

Price was blanked in his semifinal bout by Athens’ Karter Rude, 5-0. He secured a berth in Hershey with a 2:01 pin of Canton’s Bailey Ferguson in the consolation semifinals.

At 189 pounds, Connor Wrobleski also had to battle back through the consolations to finish third. He major decisioned South Williamsport’s Landon Lorson, 10-2, for third place.

Wrobleski returned the next day to lose to Jersey Shore’s Hadyn Packer, 7-0, in the semifinals. He guaranteed himself a spot at the PIAA tournament with an 8-3 win over Honesdale’s Paul Renner in the consolation semifinals.

Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Schechterly, who made history by being the first female top seed in any weight class of the Northeast Region, saw her hopes of reaching the PIAA tournament at 106 pounds dashed with an 11-1 major decision to Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner in the consolation semifinals.

Schechterly went 2-3 in the tournament, finishing sixth. In the first round of consolations on Saturday, she major decisioned Hanover Area’s Derek Warman, 9-0, and followed that with a 4:19 pin of Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski in the consolation second round. South Williamsport’s Kaden Shay major decisioned her, 14-5, in the fifth-place match.

Her Lake-Lehman teammate, Mason Konigus, also wrestled for fifth place, defeating Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder, 4-2, at 160 pounds. Konigus previously defeated Milton’s Alexander Hoffman, 1-0, in the consolation second round. He lost to Towanda’s Bryant Green, 8-2, in the ensuing consolation semifinals.

The fifth-place matches are not for medals but are held to determine the next in line should any of the top four finishers in each weight class cannot compete in Hershey when the three-day state tourney begins on Thursday, March 10.

Other Wyoming Valley Conference competitors who participated but failed to advance to states, with weight and tournament record in parenthesis, were Berwick’s Kyle Winter (120, 0-2), Liam Carroll (189, 1-2) and Sebastian Kryznewski (215, 0-2); Hanover Area’s Derek Warman (106, 0-2), Zach Murphy (138, 0-2) and Aidan Shamasky (152, 0-2); Greater Nanticoke’s Adam Shotwell (113, 0-2), Aiden Jaskulski (145, 1-2); Lake-Lehman’s Josh Ryan (172, 0-2); and Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski (106, 0-2), Garrett Pocceschi (113, 0-2), Jonathan Stone (126, 0-2) and Richie Hyzinski (215, 0-2).