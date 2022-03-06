🔊 Listen to this

Something happened last week that hadn’t been accomplished in a long time. Daniil Medvedev became the number one ranked men’s tennis player in the world, marking the first time in a little over 18 years that a player other than Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray attained the top ranking.

It was the achievement of a lifetime, something Medvedev dreamed about from the time he was a boy growing up in his native Russia. But on the same day he reached the world number one ranking, his home country began its gruesome attack into Ukraine. At a time when Medvedev should have been able to bask in the spotlight, his mind was on Vladimir Putin’s military assault into a neighboring country and the devastation and killing associated with war.

It’s unfortunate for Medvedev and tennis fans around the globe that his number one ranking is overshadowed in this way. He was careful in selecting his words, but advocated for peace all over the world and admitted it wasn’t easy to watch the news from home. That’s heavy subject matter for a young athlete on top of his game who would rather enjoy his accomplishment.

Sporting events have long served as a wonderful diversion from bad news, a way to escape even for a little while from everyday pressures and enjoy a little entertainment. Lately, though, that diversion is being overrun by news away from sports competition; news of war, labor unrest and greed.

Phil Mickelson’s recent comments about the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour and the people behind a proposed new golf circuit in Saudi Arabia got him into serious hot water. He lost some big dollar endorsements and said he was going to take some time away from golf to reflect and be a better person. I’d much rather watch him play golf and show off his famous short-game expertise than listen to the fallout from his comments. Time will tell if he plays in the Masters major tournament next month. He’s won the green jacket three times and the event is better when its past champions are able to compete.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association did a lot of talking last week and it appeared progress was being made toward a new labor agreement. Then the players union rejected MLB’s latest proposal. So instead of watching spring training baseball and preparing for opening day, fans are disappointed that the first week of the regular season has been canceled. Without an agreement soon, more games will be removed from the schedule. Meanwhile, fans have a hard time identifying with baseball’s millionaires and billionaires fighting for every last penny.

Maybe today’s sports world should look back at some times in history when the games themselves helped fans through difficult times. It might inspire them.

In January 1942, with the country fighting World War II, then baseball commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis wondered if it would be appropriate for major league baseball teams to play ball that season. So much so, in fact, that he asked President Franklin D. Roosevelt for his advice. FDR sent Landis a letter encouraging major league baseball to continue.

“I honestly feel that it would be best for the country to keep baseball going,” Roosevelt wrote. “There will be fewer people unemployed and everybody will work longer hours and harder than ever before. And that means they ought to have a chance for recreation and for taking their minds off their work even more than before.”

It was important for the show to go on, just as it was following the devastating terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. At that time, commissioner Bud Selig postponed games for six days before teams returned to the field. The first game in New York following the attack on the World Trade Center took place on Sept. 21 at Shea Stadium when Mets catcher Mike Piazza sent the fans home happy with a game-winning home run off Braves pitcher Steve Karsay. Afterward, Piazza said he was glad to give everyone a diversion from the overwhelming sorrow of the time.

The National Football League, in conjunction with its players, coaches and team owners did not play the first weekend following 9/11. Like the pause in the baseball schedule, it allowed everyone time to grieve before the games resumed to provide a brief respite from the tragedy.

There is much suffering and sorrow around the world, and of course sports pales in comparison to the news of the day. With everything that is currently happening, a few hours watching an athletic contest might be beneficial. A glimmer of lightheartedness during a dark time can help provide perspective and an appreciation for all we have and the freedoms we enjoy.

Hopefully, it will inspire us to do what we can to make our community, country and world a better place. That’s a step everyone should take.