South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. — Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

No tiebreakers needed, though the Gameocks (18-12, 9-9) did rally after trailing by 19 early in the second half.

Auburn players celebrated on the court amid a flurry of orange and blue confetti. The team held at least a share of the SEC lead all season.

Smith made 3 of 3 3-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games, when he’s averaging 25 points. Kessler scored 11 and Wendell Green 10 for the Tigers. Kessler played his second straight game with a brace on his left shoulder from an injury sustained last weekend against Tennessee.

All four are in their first season with the Tigers.

Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points, including 16 in the second half. James Reese V scored 18 and Erik Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

It’s the Tigers’ fourth regular season SEC title, joining Pearl’s 2018 team and the 1960 and 1999 teams.

Auburn would have been the No. 2 seed in Tampa with a loss because of head-to-head records among the four teams still in contention entering Saturday.

The Tigers closed the first half on a 24-9 tear to take a 48-31 lead into halftime. Smith scored all 15 of his first-half points in the final 11 minutes after South Carolina pulled to within two.

Auburn pushed the lead to 19 coming out of the locker room, but South Carolina cut it to 78-71 with 1:16 left on Couisnard’s second straight layup.

The Tigers made 4 of 6 free throws from there.

No. 2 Arizona 89, California 61

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 13 as Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games.

The Wildcats (28-3, 18-2) finished 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier scored 13 points each.

Cal (12-19, 5-15) played well for stretches but couldn’t recover from a big early Arizona run. Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.

No. 6 Kansas 70, No. 21 Texas 63, OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds and threw down the clinching dunk in overtime as Kansas clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season conference title.

The Jayhawks tied it 61-all when Ochai Agbaji, who was 0-for-10 shooting at that point, hit his only field goal with 2:37 left in overtime. Courtney Ramey came up empty at the other end for Texas, and McCormack made two foul shots to give Kansas the lead before Wilson added two more to provide some breathing room.

Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8).

No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season as the Wildcats secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. The junior scored the team’s first 11 points of the second half — all in the paint while almost single-handily building a double-digit lead for the Wildcats.

Colin Castleton led the Gators (19-12, 9-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 8 Purdue 69, Indiana 67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help Purdue rally past its archrival.

Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, two-game losing streak.

Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and six rebounds while Miller Kopp scored 14 points for Indiana (18-12, 9-11).

No. 11 Villanova 78, Butler 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as Villanova built a big early lead and handed Butler its fifth straight loss.

Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova.

The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Chuck Harris had 19 points to lead Butler (13-18, 6-14) and Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds.

Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4 at the outset and the Wildcats were up by 28 midway through the second half.

Oklahoma State 52, No. 12 Texas Tech 51

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as Oklahoma State eliminated the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.

Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 Tournament next week.

The Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.

Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rondel Walker led the Cowboys with 12 points and Thompson had 11.

No. 13 Tennessee 78, No. 14 Arkansas 74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the vols hold on.

Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 Southeastern Conference) wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament.

Zeigler finished with 13 points. His foul shot with 14 seconds left made it 77-74. After Arkansas’ JD Notae had an open 3-pointer rim out with 10 seconds to go, Zeigler made a free throw to clinch it.

Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 for Tennessee.

Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5). Stanley Ummude and Chris Lykes both had 15.

Several members of Zeigler’s family lived in an apartment that was destroyed by the fire. The university did a GoFundMe project for the family and raised well over $350,000.

No. 18 UConn 75, DePaul 68

STORRS, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as UConn snapped DePaul’s three-game winning streak.

Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.

Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points, while Brandon Johnson had 14.

UConn secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament. DePaul is No. 10.

LSU 80, No. 25 Alabama 77, OT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime as LSU scored the final six points to escape.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference), which had lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama (19-12, 9-9) and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again.

Washington State 94, Oregon 74

PULLMAN, Wash. — Noah Williams scored 19 points and Washington State made 16 3-pointers in a victory over Oregon, creating a logjam in the battle for fourth and fifth places in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Cougars blew through the first half, making nine 3-pointers and taking a 46-32 lead at the break. They finished 16 of 34 from 3-point distance. Williams made 3 of 5 from deep but the hottest Cougar was Tyrell Roberts who was 5 of 7 for 15 points.

Efe Abogidi had 14 points and six rebounds, Michael Flowers added 10 points with six assists and TJ Bamba scored 10 points. Williams had eight assists. The Cougars shot 50% from the field.

Jacob Young led Oregon with 21 points. Franck Kepnang and Eric Williams Jr. added 11 points each. The Ducks shot 48% overall and made 4 of 12 3-pointers.

Miami 75, Syracuse 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jordan Miller scored six of his 25 points in the final 25 seconds and finished with season-high 13 rebounds, Kameron McGusty had 15 of his 19 points after halftime and Miami scored the final 10 points in a win over Syracuse in the regular season finale for both teams.

Isaiah Wong scored 15 points and Charlie Moore added 11 points, eight assists and two steals for Miami (22-9, 14-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Buddy Boeheim hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points for Syracuse (15-16, 9-11). Joseph Girard III added four 3s and 17 points and Jimmy Boehem scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Orange head into the ACC Tournament needing a run to prevent completing the first losing season in Jim Boeheim’s 46 years as head coach. It’s the first time the program has suffered 16 losses in a season since 1968-69, Roy Danforth’s first year as head coach.