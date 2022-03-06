🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Roerig of Tunkhannock took first in the 100 freestyle on Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Hazleton Area’s Ashtyn Cartwright hugs Emma Holdredge as she looks up at her winning time on the scoreboard in the 500 freestyle.

PLAINS TWP. — With a mad dash, Thomas Pollock went all out and took care of the sprints.

Ryan Kovalick went the distance.

And Hazleton Area went home with a District 2 team championship.

Pollock and Logan Yakubowski both won their fourth events, Kovalick won the 500 freestyle for a fourth consecutive year and the Cougars dominated the final day of the District 2 Class 3A Swimming Championships by winning every boys event Saturday while leading Hazleton Area to the boys team title at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

“It’s been surreal,” Pollock said.

A fast-moving senior, Pollock opened the second night of the championships – and signaled what was to come – when he held on for victory in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.49.

To do it, Pollock had to fend off a strong closing charge by Hazleton Area teammate Antonio Daiute, who finished with a silver medal in 48.64.

“It was so close, I didn’t know if I had it until I looked up,” Pollock said. “I love swimming with him (Daiute), he’s a great swimmer. It was nice to have the competition. We switched off and on during the season – some races he would beat me, some races I would beat him. It was definitely fun competition. But we both knew subliminally that we both wanted to win this.

“It was just fun.”

It made for a furious finish for Pollock, who won the 50 freestyle and was a member of Hazleton Area’s winning 200 freestyle and medley relays Friday, giving him four District 2 gold medals for the second straight year – and in the same events.

“Same four,” Pollock said. “It was fun to go back-to-back in the same events.”

A little later, Kovalick went back to the top of the district’s 500 free medal stand for a fourth straight year.

The senior shrugged off whatever pressure he may have felt as a heavy favorite and made swift work of the field, winning with a time of 4:54 while cruising past runner-up Tyler Ingraham of Delaware Valley by more than a half-minute.

“There’s always going to be pressure, regardless of where you’re seeded,” Kovalick said. “There was a lot of pressure on myself to bring it home for the fourth year. There’s definitely that feeling of, ‘I’ve won it the past three years …’ But you never know. I had to keep reminding myself nothing comes easy and keep humbling myself.”

Those first two events of Saturday were just the beginning of a night where the Cougars humbled the rest of the field.

Hazleton Area’s Liam Leonard captured the 100 backstroke in 55.13 seconds. Yakubowski, who was also on Friday’s pair of winning 200-yard relays and won the 200 IM, also walked away with his fourth district gold by taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.55 – while Hazleton Area’s James Wohlleber finished right behind him at 1:03.19.

And Daiute won his third gold medal of the weekend while Liam took his second first-place finish of the night when they teamed up to lead Hazleton Area’s 400 freestyle relay team to victory.

The clean sweep of events added up to a total of 369 points and an easy boys team victory over Delaware Valley, which finished second with 328 points.

“It was their goal at the end of last year to come back this year and do this,” Hazleton Area coach Michelle Yakubowski said. “I’m glad they did that. It’s what we work for all year long. It’s emotional because some of them are seniors, but the younger ones really stepped up, too. It was very exciting.

“I’m very proud of them.”

The girls from the Wyoming Valley Conference had a lot to be proud of, too – starting with Berwick sophomore Madelyn Frey.

Seeded second, she used a strong finish to capture the 100 backstroke in 1:00.18 while upending event favorite Cassandra Cabonilas of Nanticoke Area and her silver medal time of 1:00.68.

“That’s what I was planning,” Frey said. “I knew I had to go super-fast the last 50 (yards), especially the last 25. I knew I had to be right with her on the first 50. If it wasn’t for her (Cabonilas), I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

A night before, Frey stood as the first Berwick swimming to win a district championship during the 12-year career of Bulldogs head coach Stacy Banyas.

Now, Frey will stand as Berwick’s first two-time district champ.

“Why not two golds?” Frey grinned.

The Hazleton Area girls were grinning almost as much as the boys.

The Cougars received wins from Ashtyn Cartwright in the girls 500 freestyle and a silver medal from Sadie Hunsinger in the 100 breaststroke to finish third among 10 teams with a score of 198.5.

And Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig won the 100 freestyle and led off the silver medal 400 freestyle relay, while Emma Holdredge finished second in the 500 free to help the Tigers take second in the girls team standings with a score of 222, behind champion Delaware Valley’s 340.5.

PIAA CLASS 3A SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS

TEAM RESULTS

1. Delaware Valley (DV), 340.5; 2. Tunkhannock (Tun), 222; 3. Hazleton Area (Haz), 198.5; 4. Berwick (Ber), 173; 5. Pittston Area (PA), 135; 6. Nanticoke Area (GNA), 88; 7. Wilkes-Barre Area (WB), 53; 8. Scranton (Scr), 50; 9. Wyoming Valley West (WVW), 37; 10. West Scranton (WScr), 16

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

100 freestyle – 1. Samantha Roerig, Tun, 55.81; 2. Anaya Ruiz, DV; 3. Kaitlyn O’Connell, DV; 4. Sophia Guerriero, Ber; 5. Ella Hoban, PA; 6. Natalie Yeager, Haz; 7. Kaylee Butler, Scr; 8. Shastyn Tihansky, Haz

500 freestyle – 1. Ashtyn Cartwright, Haz, 5:43.22; 2. Emma Holdredge, Tun; 3. Lily Fuchs, DV; 4. Julianna Roote, Tun; 5. Kaleah Moran, GNA; 6. Maggie Holderith, DV; 7. Michelle Zakharova, DV; 8. Dulcie Zeveney, Ber

100 backstroke – 1. Madelyn Frey, Ber, 1:00.18; 2. Cassandra Cabonilas, GNA; 3. Sierra Hartmann, DV; 4. Emma Holdredge, Tun; 5. Kayla Martisofski, Haz; 6. Kacie Fisk, PA; 7. Emily Dunn, PA; 8. Milana Daiute, Haz

100 breaststroke – 1. Alexis Ristaino, DV, 1:08.47; 2. Sadie Hunsinger, Haz; 3. Olivia Cruz, DV; 4. Samantha Kaleta, Ber; 5. Emilia Alcantara, Haz; 6. Amelia Kowalczyk, Tun; 7. Olivia Bogert, DV; 8. Karly Kile, Ber

400 freestyle relay – 1. DV (Victoria Corcoran, Sierra Hartmann, Lily Fuchs, Anaya Ruiz), 3:51.94; 2. Tun; 3. Haz; 4. Ber; 5. PA; 6. GNA; 7. WVW; 8. WB

BOYS

TEAM RESULTS

1. Hazleton Area (Haz), 369; 2. Delaware Valley (DV), 328; 3. Abington Heights (AH) 249; 4. Scranton (Scr), 117; 5. Wyoming Valley West (WVW), 84; 6. Wilkes-Barre Area (WB), 70; 7. Pittston Area (PA) 55

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

100 freestyle – 1. Thomas Pollock, Haz, 48.49; 2. Antonio Daiute, Haz; 3. Kevin Guditus, AH; 4. Ashton Dainty, Scr; 5. Jake Manning, DV; 6. Matthew O’Connell, DV; 7. Bryan Lear, AH; 8. Eddie Nieves, DV

500 freestyle – 1. Ryan Kovalick, Haz, 4:54.03; 2. Tyler Ingraham, DV; 3. Liam Fass, DV; 4. Landon Yakubowski, Haz; 5. Kenny Lynch, AH; 6. Dean Finelli, DV; 7. Jackson Wentz, AH; 8. Christian Perunsky, DV

100 backstroke – 1. Liam Leonard, Haz, 55.13; 2. Robert Holderith, DV; 3. Cole Johnson, Haz; 4. Dan Matyushin, DV; 5. Hudson Brown, AH; 6. John Lockwood, DV; 7. Jimmy Ardito, WB; 8. Luke Pecora, Haz

100 breaststroke – 1. Logan Yakubowski, Haz, 1:02.55; 2. James Wohlleber, Haz; 3. Keith Sublett, DV; 4. Benson Liu, AH; 5. Chris Hummell, WVW; 6. Jay Rosenstock, Haz; 7. Geoff Brock, AH; 8. Douglass Jacosbs, DV

400 freestyle relay – 1. Haz (Liam Leonard, Ryan Kovalick, Cole Johnson, Antonio Daiute), 3:21.02; 2. DV; 3. AH; 4. Scr; 5. WVW; 6. PA; 7. WB