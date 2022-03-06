🔊 Listen to this

Three Wyoming Valley Conference basketball teams will begin PIAA state tournament play on Tuesday with three more in action on Wednesday.

Tickets for all games are $8 and can only be purchased online at piaa.org. Click on basketball in the sports pull-down tab, then championship information. Select the classification bracket and there is a link to buy tickets. An additional processing fee is applied to each ticket.

Tuesday’s winners advance to the second round on Friday. Wednesday’s winners move to the second round on Saturday.

Here are the six games involving WVC teams:

• Tuesday — Class 6A girls, District 1 ninth seed Methacton (22-3) at District 2 champion Wilkes-Barre Area (20-5), 7 p.m.

• Tuesday — Class 5A boys, District 2 sixth seed Lower Dauphin (13-13) at District 2 champion Pittston Area (24-4), 7 p.m.

• Tuesday — Class 4A boys, District 4 third seed Shamokin (17-9) at District 2 champion Dallas (22-3), 7 p.m.

• Wednesday — Class 5A girls, District 2 runner-up Pittston Area (24-4) at District 11 runner-up Bangor (18-8), 7 p.m.

• Wednesday — Class 4A girls, District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman (18-4) at District 3 runner-up Berks Catholic (21-6), 7 p.m.

• Wednesday — Class 3A boys, District 4 third seed Southern Columbia (15-10) at District 2 champion Holy Redeemer (21-4), 7 p.m.