🔊 Listen to this

Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) shoots against Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during the first half of the NCAA Pac-12 tournament championship game Sunday in Las Vegas.

Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) shoots against Stanford forward Francesca Belibi (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship Sunday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Haley Jones scored 19 points, Cameron Brink added 16 and No. 2 Stanford won its second straight Pac-12 tournament with a 73-48 rout of Utah on Sunday.

The Cardinal (28-3, 17-0) shut down the Utes defensively in the second half to pull away in what was a two-point game at halftime. The reigning national champions held Utah (20-11, 8-8) to 7-of-33 shooting in the second half and had a 40-12 advantage in the paint to win their 15th Pac-12 tournament in 21 tries.

The Cardinal stretched their winning streak to 20 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll undoubtedly be a No. 1 seed. Stanford is 30-1 all-time against the Utes.

Utah was without forward Peyton McFarland, who injured her knee against Washington State on Thursday, and struggled against Stanford’s length inside, particularly in the second half.

Brynna Maxwell had 16 points to lead the Utes, who went 2 for 13 from 3 in the second half as Stanford pulled away.

The Cardinal breezed into their 19th Pac-12 title game, beating Oregon State and Colorado by a combined 39 points in Las Vegas. The 71-45 win over the Buffaloes was the 1,000th for coach Tara VanDerveer at Stanford and the Cardinal’s 33rd straight against Pac 12 opponents.

Stanford looked like it was primed for another runaway, using an 11-1 run to build an early 12-point lead. The Cardinal held Utah scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes until Maxwell hit a turnaround jumper at the first quarter buzzer and led 21-11.

The scrappy Utes weren’t going to let it be that easy.

Utah reached its first Pac-12 championship game by getting hot at the right time, hitting a combined 24 3-pointers in wins over California, Washington State and Oregon in Las Vegas.

The Utes took advantage of three Stanford players on the bench with two fouls and started to hit from 3-point range in the second quarter to get back in it. Utah went 4 of 5 from the arc — Dru Gylten hit one from 10 feet behind it — and used an 8-0 run to pull within 32-30 at halftime.

Jones, Brink and Lacie Hull returned in the third quarter and so did Stanford’s defense. The Cardinal held Utah scoreless for nearly 4 1/2 minutes to push the lead to 52-43 after three quarters.

The Cardinal ran away from the Utes in the fourth. Hull hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 16-1 run that stretched Stanford’s lead to 71-46 and the Cardinal kept up the pressure cut down the nets for the second straight year in Las Vegas.

Big picture: Utah was no match for Stanford in the second half, but just reaching the title game was an accomplishment for a team picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

Stanford dominated the second half after allowing Utah to hang around in the first and will be among the favorites to win it all when the NCAA Tournament starts in less than two weeks.

Up next: Utah: Should be in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Stanford: Will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and should have a good chance to repeat as champion.

No. 5 Baylor 82, Texas Tech 57

WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds in her senior day game for Baylor, and the Bears clinched the outright Big 12 women’s title with an 82-57 win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.

The Bears (25-5, 15-3 Big 12) were guaranteed at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 title and 13th overall after an 87-62 win at ninth-ranked Iowa State last Monday. Baylor had to beat Texas Tech for the outright championship after the Cyclones ended their regular season with win Saturday night at West Virginia.

Bryn Gerlich had 12 points and Taylah Thomas 12 for Texas Tech (11-18, 4-14), which as a team wasn’t able to outscore Smith by herself until the second half.

No. 7 UConn 71, Marquette 51

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and UConn cruised into the Big East title game with a win over No. 5 seed Marquette.

The Huskies didn’t need much help from reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, who played 18 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists. The sophomore was playing her fifth game since returning from a left-knee injury that kept her out more than two months.

Christyn Williams and Dorka Juhasz each added 13 points for the Huskies (24-5), who are looking to win a ninth straight conference tournament championship.

Karissa McLaughlin had 15 points and Jordan King added 12 for Marquette (21-10).

No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Florida 60

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kendall Spray scored a season-high 24 points, Kierstan Bell added 22 and Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida in a quarterfinal of the women’s Atlantic Sun Championship.

Spray made a season-high seven 3-pointers in nine attempts. She was 8 for 10 overall. Bell had seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Tishara Morehouse had 14 points and seven assists for the Eagles (27-2).

Emma Broermann and Jaida Bond scored 16 points each for North Florida (13-17) and Jazz Bond added 10.