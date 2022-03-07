🔊 Listen to this

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) and Nebraska’s Trey McGowens go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad Davison, right, after Davis was fouled by Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Madison, Wis. Nebraska’s Trey McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73.

MADISON, Wis. — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73 Sunday.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn’t return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

Davis averages 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. He scored 10 before being injured by McGowens, who was ejected.

“I’m optimistic that he’s going to be fine,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said, without elaborating further on Davis’ injury.

“The officials knew my thoughts, and knew them actually before it happened on some other things that I saw. I’ll leave it at that and I’ll watch the replay and I’ll make the necessary phone calls,” Gard said.

Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) now must settle for sharing the title with No. 20 Illinois, which beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 on Sunday night. Illinois will be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins Wednesday at Indianapolis.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes.

The Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16) trailed 71-62 before holding Wisconsin without a basket in the final 5:48. Verge put them ahead 74-71 with two free throws with 37 seconds left, and finished with 26 points.

Chucky Hepburn hit two of three free throws for Wisconsin with 19.8 remaining, cutting the deficit to 74-73 as Verge fouled out.

CJ. Wilcher missed the front end of the bonus for Nebraska, but Hepburn — who beat No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday with a last-second 3-pointer — missed a 3-point try from the top right and the Huskers secured the rebound

“He hits one Tuesday night that’s highly contested off the glass and he has one wide open, he hasn’t had one that wide open in practice for a long time, so that’s part of it,” Gard said. “We got a clean look at the rim, but there was a lot of other things that went into us not having success today.”

Nebraska played with leading scorer Bryce McGowens — Trey’s brother — who averages 17 points per game and injured his hand in a victory over Ohio State on Tuesday.

Derrick Waker added 15 points and Wilcher 10 as the Huskers closed with three consecutive victories.

Brad Davison scored 20 points for Wisconsin, which had won five in a row. Tyler Wahl and Chris Vogt added 13 apiece.

“This stings, and this wasn’t us in a lot of different of ways, but let’s not lose sight … the day wasn’t good, but the season has been fantastic,” Gard said.

“We’ve got obviously more to play. We’ll see where we’re going to be on Friday in terms of game time and those type of things, but everybody’s 0-0 and you move on to the next one and get ready to go,” he said.

Wisconsin trailed by 12 midway through the first half. The Badgers rallied with a 12-2 run, going in front 49-47 on two free throws by Davison and were in the bonus for the final 16:18.

Verge tied it with a lay-in, but was called for a technical, sending him to the bench with his fourth foul. Davison hit both free throws to start a string of eight consecutive points from the line to give Wisconsin a 57-49 lead with 13:40 left.

“We just kept our composure after losing our composure a little bit,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We felt like we had to get Alonzo back on the floor. We put him at the under 12-minute media timeout and he just made play, after play, after play.”

Wisconsin had been averaging only 8.6 turnovers per game, fewest in Division I. But the Badgers committed seven in the first 10 minutes as Nebraska surged to a 30-18 lead, hitting 12 of 21 shots.

Memphis 75, No. 14 Houston 61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyler Harris scored 15 points and Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones added 11 each to lead Memphis.

The Tigers defeated Houston for the second time this season. Memphis (19-9, 13-5 American Athletic Conference) beat the Cougars 69-59 last month to snap their 37-game home winning streak.

Kyler Edwards led Houston (26-5, 15-3) with 19 points.

No. 20 Illinois 74, No. 24 Iowa 72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Illinois beat Iowa to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Fighting Illini’s hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. They didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and ’05.

Illinois (22-8, 15-5) erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Keegan Murray had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8), while Tony Perkins had 17 points and 12 boards. Kris Murray added 13 points.

Michigan 75, No. 23 Ohio State 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season with a win.

Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line.

Howard is expected back on the sidelines when the Big Ten conference begins this week.

E.J. Liddell recorded his eighth double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State (19-10, 12-8).

Rutgers 59, Penn State 58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play as Rutgers edged Penn State after blowing a 15-point second-half lead.

Caleb McConnell added two more free throws with 31.4 seconds left and Geo Baker made one to give the Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) a 59-55 lead with 17 seconds to play.

Sam Sessoms closed the lead to 59-58 with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play. He had a chance to win the game after Paul Mulcahy threw away an inbounds pass next to the Penn State bench with four seconds left.

Sessoms took a cross-court pass and his very contested 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

The Nittany Lions had a chance to tie the game at 58 with 20 seconds to go but Greg Lee also missed a 3-pointer.

Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62

EVANSTON, Ill. — Pete Nance had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Robbie Beran scored 13 points and Northwestern trailed for just 22 seconds in a win over Minnesota in the regular season finale for both teams.

Boo Buie had 10 points and eight assists for Northwestern (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten).

Nance had 13 points, Beran and Ryan Young scored nine apiece, and Buie added six points, six assists and two steals as Northwestern took a 46-26 lead into halftime. Nance and Beran each went 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

Jamison Battle led Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) with 20 points. Payton Willis added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Willis and Battle scored six points apiece in a 14-5 spurt to pull the Golden Gophers within 11 midway through the second half before Willis, Luke Loewe and Sutherlin each hit a 3-pointer in a 98-second span to make it 63-55 with 4:14 to go. Minnesota missed its next four field goal attempts before the Wildcats made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the last 2 minutes to seal it.