The Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton scrambles for a loose ball with the Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges during the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 132-122.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 132-122.

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday made sure the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foul trouble and got through arguably the toughest three-game stretch of their schedule unscathed.

Middleton scored a season-high 44 points, Holiday had 24 and the Bucks rallied to beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Holiday scored 17 points and Middleton had 16 in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks outscore the Suns 12-1 over the last three minutes. They’re the first Bucks teammates to each score at least 15 fourth-quarter points in the same game over the last 25 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“We love being in those type of games,” Holiday said. “They’re a really good team. We kind of know what it takes, especially in moments like that, what it takes to win games.”

The Bucks won their fourth straight overall and third in the last five days. Milwaukee beat the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday night and Chicago 118-112 on Friday night before knocking off the Suns, who own the NBA’s best record.

Milwaukee erased a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes of the Heat game and trailed the Bulls by seven points at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We’re just trying to lock in a little bit better,” Middleton said. “We’ve spoken on it multiple times in the past where we’ve had these lapses and what not. We’re trying to be dialed in, trying to be your best self for 48 minutes out there.”

This was the Suns’ first visit since Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a 105-98 Game 6 victory gave the Bucks their first NBA title in 50 years. In their only previous matchup this season, the Suns won 131-107 in Phoenix on Feb. 10.

This time, Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes before fouling out with 1:12 left.

“That was a big statement game for us. … We really wanted to get that win,” said Phoenix’s Jae Crowder, who scored 19 points. “I’m really disappointed with how we finished the game.”

The Suns were playing without their usual All-Star starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Booker missed his third straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Paul broke his right thumb Feb. 16.

Phoenix also was missing Cam Johnson, two days after he scored 38 points and made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 115-114 victory over the New York Knicks. Johnson has a bruised right quadriceps.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 30 points. Cam Payne had 23, Landry Shamet 17 and Mikal Bridges 14.

Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had 12 points and Grayson Allen added 10.

The Suns led 107-102 when Antetokounmpo went to the bench after picking up his fifth foul with 7:40 left.

But the Bucks outscored the Suns 18-11 in the four-plus minutes Antetokounmpo missed and owned a 120-118 lead when the two-time MVP returned with 3:23 remaining. Holiday and Middleton combined for 16 of the Bucks’ 18 points during that stretch.

“They were both being aggressive,” said Antetokounmpo, who scored only one point in the fourth quarter. “They took over the fourth quarter offensively and defensively.”

Crowder sank a 3-pointer to put the Suns back ahead with 3:13 left. Nwora missed a 3-point attempt on the Bucks’ next possession, but Antetokounmpo got the rebound and passed to Nwora, who hit a jumper to put Milwaukee back in front for good with 2:52 remaining.

Celtics 126, Nets 120

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points — 34 of them in the second half — and Boston overcame a rare appearance of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn’s lineup.

Durant played in his second game since mid-January and scored 37 to become the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points. Irving joined him for just the fourth time all season, scoring 19 in his first game in three weeks and his first in Boston since he was pelted with a water bottle during the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points for Boston. He was cleared to return after testing his sprained ankle pregame.

Rockets 123, Grizzlies 112

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 29 points, Christian Wood added 28 points and 13 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis to end a 12-game losing streak.

Porter scored 19 of his 22 second-half points in the third quarter to help Houston overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Wood has scored at least 20 points in three games.

Jalen Green added 24 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 12 points in the Rockets’ first victory since beating Cleveland on Feb. 2.

Desmond Bane scored 28 points, and Ja Morant added 22 points and six assists for Memphis, coming off a home victory Saturday night over Orlando. Steven Adams had season-high 23 points and finished with 12 rebounds.

Wizards 133, Pacers 123

WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington to help the Wizards beat Indiana.

Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade last month. It was his first game overall since Jan. 29.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points for the Wizards. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points Indiana.

Jazz 116, Thunder 103

OKLAHOMA CITY —Bojan Bogdanovic made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored 35 points to help Utah beat Oklahoma City.

Bogdanovic attemped 18 3-pointers. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points and 10 assists, and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Cavaliers 104, Raptors 96

CLEVELAND —Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and Cleveland widened its lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs won for just the second time in eight games.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for Toronto.