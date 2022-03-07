🔊 Listen to this

Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou and goaltender Cal Petersen celebrate a 3-0 victory following an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The New Jersey Devils’ Dougie Hamilton reacts after scoring the winning goal in the overtime of the NHL game against the St. Louis Blues in Newark, N.J., on Sunday. The Devils defeated the Blues in overtime, 3-2.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jason Robertson had his second hat trick of the weekend and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday.

Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. He’s the first NHL player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Washington’s Alex Ovechkin in January 2020.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, which has won four in a row and seven of the last nine. Riley Tufte added his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettenger had 32 saves.

For Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Nico Sturm added a goal. Kaapo Kahkonen gave up four goals on 21 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped all three shots he faced.

The Wild have lost eight of their last 10 games and are tied with Dallas for third place in the Central Division.

“We are fragile group right now,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “Nobody else in the league feels sorry for us. So we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, the Stars are two games into a stretch that will see them play seven of eight on the road. But they’ve rebounded from early road struggles to put themselves in playoff position.

“We had a tough time scoring on the road. Now the puck is going in for us,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. “Now we’re in the hunt for one of those top three spots in the division, and that’s what we’re shooting for.”

Trailing 4-1, the Wild pulled Talbot for an extra skater with just under nine minutes to play, and Kaprizov cut the deficit to 4-2 on a wrist shot with 3:41 remaining. Kaprizov scored his second of the game with 1:57 to play.

But Benn finally put it away for the Stars when he sent the puck the length of the ice into the empty net with about a minute left and Robertson got his third goal with another empty-netter with 32 seconds to play.

“He’s a natural goal-scorer,” Bowness said of Robertson. “He knows where to put the puck, he knows when to shoot, where to put it, and that’s an instinct you can’t teach. And he’s got it.”

Minnesota outshot the Stars 6–0 in the game’s first four minutes. Sturm scored his ninth goal of the season midway through the period.

The Stars tied it with a disputed power-play goal in the final seconds of the first, when Tyler Seguin crashed the net for a shot that Kahkonen stopped. The puck bounced out to Pavelski, whose backhanded swipe banked off Minnesota’s Dmitry Kulikov and into the net.

Evason challenged the call, claiming goaltender interference. But officials ruled that Seguin was knocked into the crease by the Wild’s Frederick Gaudreau and the goal was allowed to stand.

The Stars opened the second period on another power play and capitalized, as Robertson jammed home a rebound of a shot by John Klingberg, capping a stretch that left Evason frustrated.

“I don’t think we can play a better first period. They were ready. We played hard, we played right. One thing happened, and it snowballs a little bit,” Evason said. “And we make that (challenge) … hindsight maybe we shouldn’t have called it, but we take a shot and they obviously score again, and it’s hard for us to rebound.”

Less than two minutes after Robertson’s goal, Kahkonen coughed up another rebound of a Klingberg shot, and Tufte fought off a defender to knock it into the net.

“I played in the state tournament here, won a national championship here, and … my first NHL goal, so those are all great,” the Twin Cities native who played at Minnesota-Duluth said. “This building’s been good to me.”

Dallas took a 4-1 lead midway through the second when Robertson fired a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that slipped under Kahkonen’s armpit and trickled into the net.

“There’s some things I want to do better on those goals in the second for sure, and I have to be better on those.” Kahkonen said. “You just have to keep moving forward and focus on what’s coming next.”

Lightning 6, Blackhawks 3

CHICAGO — Victor Hedman scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions came from behind with a five-goal outburst over seven minutes bridging the second and third periods. Hedman, Corey Perry and Sergachev scored Tampa Bay’s last three goals in a 32-second span in the third.

Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots and picked up his league-leading 30th victory of the season.

Dylan Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.

Golden Knights 2, Senators 1

LAS VEGAS — Jack Eichel scored a power-play goal with 5.2 seconds remaining to give Vegas the win over Ottawa.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 39 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 40 saves.

Hurricanes 3, Kraken 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored with 9:38 remaining to give Carolina its first lead of the game in a win over Seattle.

Nino Niederreiter and Tevuo Teravainen scored second-period goals on power plays for the Hurricanes, who stretched their home-ice points streak to 11 games. Antti Raanta made 28 saves.

Alex Wennberg and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Kraken, who have lost on back-to-back nights to begin a five-game road trip. Phillipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots, but lost his eighth straight (0-7-1).

Rangers 4, Jets 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Chris Kreider scored twice and New York beat Winnipeg.

Mike Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 45 shots.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves.

Kreider’s second goal of the night tied him with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL in scoring, one behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Devils 3, Blues 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime, rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and New Jersey edged St. Louis after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period.

Hamilton scored his ninth goal of the season at the 1:12 of the extra session with a high shot to beat Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the winning goal.

The Devils snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Blues lost their third straight New York-area game this week, having also fallen to the Rangers and Islanders.

New Jersey led 2-0 on goals by Ty Smith and Dawson Mercer heading into the third, but St. Louis knotted the score when Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou scored less than four minutes apart early in the period.

The Blues are still 6-2-2 in their past 10 games. Husso made 30 saves in defeat and is 10-2-2 since the start of 2022.

Ducks 3, Sharks 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and Anaheim beat San Jose for its second win over the Sharks during a six-game homestand.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves in Anaheim’s fourth victory in 11 games.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic ended his 76-game goal drought and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 11 of 13. Zach Sawchenko stopped 33 shots for San Jose.

Kings 3, Sabres 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the 100th of his career, Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots and Los Angeles defeated Buffalo.

After Athanasiou opening the scoring with 3:05 left in the second period, he and Dustin Brown sealed the win by scoring into an empty net in the final minute. Petersen earned his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Los Angeles, which rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Columbus on Friday, has won seven of nine and improved to 10-1-2 over its past 13 road games. At 31-19-7, the Kings have the most victories through 57 games since 2015-16, when they were 33-20-4.

Buffalo’s injury list grew lengthier when top-line forward Alex Tuch did not return after crashing head-first into the post during a short-handed rush with 8:55 remaining.

