UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Evina Westbrook scored 13 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and No. 6 UConn put forth another dominant defensive effort to beat Villanova 70-40 in the Big East championship game Monday night.

It was the 20th Big East tournament championship for UConn, which avenged a loss last month to the Wildcats. That three-point defeat ended UConn’s 169-game conference winning streak dating to 2013.

UConn (25-5) only had eight healthy players for that game with Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Caroline Ducharme all sidelined. Now the Huskies are healthy and coach Geno Auriemma has one of his deepest teams over the past two decades.

“We never lost sight of who we are and what we were trying to do,” Auriemma said. “Some days it was really bleak. Some days you go to practice and we had five able bodies. … We knew when these players come back we’ll be whole again.”

That includes bringing Bueckers off the bench. The reigning national player of the year has started only one game since returning from a two-month absence after suffering a left knee injury in December. The sophomore guard played eight minutes Monday night, entering the game for the first time in the second quarter with UConn leading 17-10. She made one of her four shots and finished with two points.

“This team, man, we’ve been through so much this year and we fought through everything and I’m super proud of them all,” said Christyn Williams, who finished with nine points and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “We stuck together and never gave up and we’ll continue to fight.”

Conference player of the year Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (23-8) with 16 points.

The Huskies extended their advantage to 33-18 at the half, holding the Wildcats to eight field goals in the opening 20 minutes. It was the eighth straight time the Huskies have held their opponent under 20 points in the first half. Only one of those teams finished with more than 49 points.

The Wildcats got within 34-23 in the third quarter before UConn used a 15-3 run to put the game away. The Huskies scored the first seven points in that burst, including back-to-back layups, and led by 23 heading into the final period.

The only real question in the fourth quarter was whether the Huskies would be able to break their own record for fewest points given up in the Big East championship game. UConn beat West Virginia 60-32 in 2010.

Siegrist wouldn’t let that happen, scoring three quick points in a 6-0 run by Villanova early in the fourth.

BIG PICTURE: UConn looks like a threat to win a 12th national championship after going through one of the most difficult seasons of Auriemma’s Hall of Fame career. He said he doesn’t care where the Huskies are seeded and who they play, although the opportunity to be in the Bridgeport Region and not have to leave the state of Connecticut until the Final Four would be appealing to the team and its fans. UConn will most assuredly host the opening two rounds at home.

Villanova last played UConn in the Big East championship game in 2003, when the Wildcats snapped what was then the Huskies’ NCAA-record 70-game winning streak.

UP NEXT: UConn: Awaits to see where it is placed in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.

Villanova: Hopes to hear its name called when the tournament field is unveiled.

No. 15 BYU 59, Portland 52

LAS VEGAS — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Paisley Harding added 14 and BYU beat Portland in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded BYU (26-2) avenged its only conference loss this season, 75-64 at Portland on Feb. 3. The Cougars will try to win their first WCC tournament championship since 2019 when they face second-seeded Gonzaga on Tuesday.

Tegan Graham had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for BYU.

Maisie Burnham scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half and Alex Fowler had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Portland (19-10).

MEN

Chattanooga 64, Furman 63

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — David Jean-Baptiste dribbled into the front court and launched a long, game-winning 3—pointer over three defenders to lift Chattanooga to a overtime win over Furman in the Southern Conference championship game, claiming the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Mike Bothwell put Furman in front, 63-61 with a layup with 4.3 seconds left. Chattanooga opted not to call a timeout and Jean-Baptiste took the inbounds pass, wove his way through defenders and across the mid-court line and launched a pull-up shot that ripped cleanly through the net.

Bothwell scored 11-straight points, including a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation that forced the extra period and a three-point play to start overtime. His jumper with 2:30 left in extra time put the Paladins up, 56-53. Jean-Baptiste tied the game with a trey, but Alex Hunter put Furman back in front with an answering 3-pointer with 1:41 to go. Darius Banks drove for a contested layup for Chattanooga, but Furman’s Jalen Slawson was called for blocking and had to leave the game with a suspected head injury while Banks hit both free throws. Bothwell drove to the basket and dished to Garrett Hien for an open layup to put the Paladins up by three. A.J. Caldwell knocked down a 3 to get Chattanooga even at 61-61 with 27 seconds left before Bothwell scored his go-ahead layup.

Silvio De Sousa scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Chattanooga (27-7, 14-4). Jean-Baptiste hit three 3-pointers, two in overtime, to finish with 13 points and Malachi Smith added 12 points, eight boards and four assists.

Bothwell finished with 24 points to lead Furman (22-12, 12-6), with Hunter adding four 3-pointers and 12 points.

The Southern Conference has never sent two teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia State 80, Louisiana 71

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Corey Allen scored 29 points and third-seeded Georgia State won the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the fourth time in eight years, defeating Louisiana 80-71 on Monday night.

Eliel Nsoseme had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Georgia State. Jalen Thomas scored 12 points and Kane Williams added 10. The third-seeded Panthers have won 10 straight games and 12 of their last 13.

After Georgia State saw a comfortable lead cut to three at 55-52 with 7:28 remaining, Nsoseme converted a three-point play, Allen made two free throws followed by a 3-pointer and the Panthers were well on their way to an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Louisiana sent Georgia State to the free-throw line on seven consecutive possessions beginning at the 2:15 mark and the Panthers made the last 12 of 13 attempts in that stretch. The Panthers made 22 of 24 free throws for the game.

Jordan Brown had 24 points and eight rebounds for eighth-seeded Louisiana. Greg Williams Jr. scored 15 points and Jalen Dalcourt 10. The Ragin’ Cajuns defeated No. 9 UT Arlington, No. 1 Texas State and No. 4 Troy to reach the championship game. Louisiana is the first team seeded eighth or worse to reach the Sun Belt tournament championship game.

Georgia State built a 21-12 lead with 11:48 remaining in the first half and led by 7-11 points for nearly all of the next 22 minutes of play. Georgia State led 42-33 at halftime and while neither team managed to shoot as much as 35% in the first 12 minutes of the second half, Louisiana went on a 6-0 run to draw within three before Georgia State pulled away.