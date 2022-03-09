🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — District 2 champion Dallas found itself in an unfamiliar situation Tuesday night.

District 4 third seed Shamokin, the perceived underdog, was hitting shots.

Inside, outside, it didn’t matter. The Indians were controlling the tempo and, more importantly, the scoreboard with a four-point lead with about two minutes left in the first quarter. Then the upset threat quickly disappeared.

Dallas finished off the first quarter with the final eight points, extended the run well into the second period and took complete command on the way to a 66-46 victory in a PIAA Class 4A boys basketball first-round game.

“It’s a state game and we knew they were going to come out ready to play,” said Dallas guard Nick Nocito, who finished with a game-high 16 points. “Obviously, the game didn’t start exactly the way we wanted it to, but we were ready to keep pushing and keep pushing the ball.”

The score wasn’t indicative of how Dallas (25-3) dominated after the early scare. The Mountaineers reached the 30-point mercy rule on the first basket of the third quarter, a short jumper by Jackson Wydra, and gave the starters the rest of the night off after building a 57-25 midway through that period.

Dallas advances to the second round on Friday and will play District 12 third seed Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at a site and time to be determined. O’Hara, which is coach by former Bishop Hoban standout Ryan Nemetz, defeated D11 runner-up Wilson Area 54-46.

Shamokin ended its season at 17-10, but not after shooting 8-of-17 in the first quarter. The Indians went inside to 6-foot-5 freshman Jenssyn Shuey. When Dallas closed down that avenue, they started popping in 3-pointers to take a 20-16 at 2:17 of the opening period.

“They were hitting shots left and right,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “I didn’t see that on the three films I saw. I didn’t see them shoot the ball that well. Normally, they don’t score that many points in a game and they’re already up in the 20s.

“But our endurance, our aggressiveness were going and they kind of petered out.”

Pretty much as Dallas never showed signs of concern. Michael Bufalino started an 8-0 run to end the first quarter with a three-point play and Austin Finarelli finished with a 3-pointer with a tick on the clock to give the Mountaineers a 24-20.

The run extended well into the second quarter. Dallas scored 11 more consecutive points, with Nocito at the forefront, to take a 35-20 lead before Shamokin got its first points in just over four minutes. Dallas then went on a 12-0 spurt with just about everyone hopping aboard the offensive surge to take a 51-23 lead at halftime.

“It starts with the bench,” said Finarelli, who scored 14 and still had his right hand heavily bandaged from an injury suffered in the district semifinals. “Everyone gets going and it gets us going.”

After sixth-man Angelo Zarola scored on a steal for a 57-25 lead midway through the third quarter, Dallas parked its starters.

PIAA First Round

Dallas 66, Shamokin 46

SHAMOKIN (46) — Joey Hole 2 0-0 6, Cam Annis 2 0-0 6, Jennsyn Shuey 5 1-2 11, Colin Seedor 1 0-0 2, Case Litchy 0 0-2 0, Cayan Miecieki 1 0-0 2, Joey Tarr 0 0-0 0, Rylan Price 1 1-2 3, Dom Knowles 0 0-0 0, Connor Mattern 1 3-4 5, Jason Leiby 1 1-1 3, Wisdom Artis-Jones 1 1-2 3, Caydin Bowers 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 7-12 46.

DALLAS (66) — Austin Finarelli 5 2-2 14, Nick Nocito 8 0-0 16, Jackson Wydra 3 0-0 6, Michael Bufalino 1 1-1 3, Mike Cumbo 5 4-4 14, EJ Matushek 1 1-2 3, Angelo Zarola 1 0-0 2, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 1 0-0 2, Sean Dolan 1 0-0 3, Mike Timinski 1 0-0 3, Jack Karosa 0 0-0 0, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-9 66.

Shamokin`20`3`6`17 — 46

Dallas`24`27`7`8 — 66

Three-point goals — SHAM 6 (Hile 2, Annis 2, Mattern, Bowers). DAL 4 (Finarelli 2, Cumbo 2, Dolan, Timinski).