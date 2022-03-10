🔊 Listen to this

A bucket at the buzzer wasn’t enough to keep Pittston Area’s season alive.

The remarkable turnaround season for the Patriots girls came to an end on Wednesday with a 40-39 loss on the road to Bangor in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament.

Just 4-13 a year ago, Pittston Area finished this campaign 24-5 overall, won the WVC Division 1 title and finished as runner-up in the WVC tournament and District 2 tournament to reach the state bracket.

Bangor, the second seed out of District 11, got two free throws from Kaylee Holland in the final seconds for what proved to be the winning points as the Patriots answered with a shot as time expired.

Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli led all scorers with 19 points. Kallie Booth added 11 and Taylor Baiera scored seven.

Holland topped the Slaters with 15 points, followed by 13 from McCormick Karner.

With the victory, Bangor advanced to Saturday’s second round to play District 3 champion Gettysburg, a 45-43 winner over Trinity (District 7).

PIAA Class 5A first round

Bangor 40, Pittston Area 39

PITTSTON AREA (39) — Daniella Ranieli 6 4-4 19, Kallie Booth 5 1-1 11, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 0 0-0 0, Leah Zambetti 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 3 1-4 7, Amanda Fath 1 0-2 2, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-11 39.

BANGOR (40) — Julia Pinter 2 0-2 4, Kaylee Holland 4 4-4 15, Emily Ohland 0 0-0 0, McCormick Karner 5 2-3 13, Avery Nelson 2 2-2 8, Emma Toth 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-12 40.

Pittston Area`4`12`10`13 — 39

Bangor`10`7`12`11 — 40

Three-point goals — PA 3 (Ranieli); BAN 6 (Holland 3, Nelson 2, Karner)