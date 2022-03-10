🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats (left) takes the ball away from Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski during the first quarter Wednesday night.

Holy Redeemer’s Jeffrey Kozerski (32) and Southern Columbia’s Liam Klebon go after a rebound during the first round of the PIAA 3A state playoffs Wednesday night.

WILKES-BARRE — Southern Columbia had a plan in place Wednesday night to counter its size disadvantage.

Holy Redeemer big man Matt Prociak had a plan in place as well — to score his 1,000th point.

The 6-foot-5 Prociak proved to be too much to handle from the onset, eventually scored his 1,000th point and finished with a game-high 32 as Redeemer defeated Southern Columbia 69-49 in a PIAA Class 3A boys basketball first-round game.

“Well, it was tough, but I came prepared. I played (hard),” said Prociak, who scored his 1,000th on a 3-pointer at 3:14 of the third quarter. “And everybody got me the ball. We played as a team and that’s how we beat this good team, and if we keep doing that we’re going to go really far in states.”

District 2 champion Redeemer (22-4) plays Saturday against D11 champion Executive Education (14-7) at a site and time to be announced. Executive Education defeated D12 fourth seed String Theory 73-36.

D4 third seed Southern Columbia ended its season at 15-11.

Guard Justice Shoats also reached a milestone, becoming only the second player in the program’s 15-year history to reach 1,500. Peter Alexis was the other. But this was Prociak’s night to dominate. He needed 30 points to reach 1,000 and was well on his way with a 15-point first quarter, tipping in three rebounds for baskets.

“Our plan coming in was to pack in our 2-3 zone and try to eliminate the penetration and stay around (Prociak) as much as possible,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowich said. “That didn’t quite work the way we wanted to start so we went to something a little out of the ordinary, a box-and-one on the big guy to keep him off the glass because he was just killing us with tip-ins over the back.”

Redeemer led 23-6 after one quarter with Shoats dunking for the last points. Shoats then used a Euro step to open the second quarter with a layup, but Southern Columbia put on a spurt three minutes later in an effort to get back into the game. Braeden Wisloski led an 8-0 run as the Tigers cut the deficit to 27-19 with 3:36 until halftime.

The Royals hurt themselves during Southern Columbia’s comeback bid as a technical foul led to two free throws by Brian Britton and a basket by Isaac Carter. A Redeemer offensive foul led to the Tigers’ final points of the run.

“I was a little shocked at that,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “We lost our composure there a little bit and we talked about it in a timeout and we talked about it at halftime as well. I was shocked by that.

“I think it was just competitive juices flowing. These guys were ready to go and it’s a special time of year. Everything was ratcheted up a level for them.”

Redeemer regrouped and Prociak hit a 3-pointer and an inside basket to give the Royals a 34-21 halftime lead. The Royals kept their lead in the 20-point vicinity throughout the second half.

PIAA 3A First Round

Holy Redeemer 69, Southern Columbia 49

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (49) — Mike Zsido 3 2-2 10, Liam Klebon 1 1-2 3, Tyler Arnold 4 0-0 8, Braeden Wisloski 3 0-2 6, Isaac Carter 3 0-0 6, Brian Britton 2 2-2 6, Jake Toczylousky 0 0-0 0, Matt Masala 3 0-0 8, Jacob Hoy 0 0-0 0,Williams Swank 0 0-0 0, Travis Wegrzynowicz 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-8 49.

HOLY REDEEMER (69) — Zach Perta 3 0-0 6, Darryl Wright 1 0-0 2, Justice Shoats 7 3-4 17, Jeff Kozerski 1 3-4 5, Matt Prociak 13 2-4 32, Jacob Hunter 1 0-0 3, Jayden Halstead 0 0-0 0, Chris Papciak 0 0-0 0, Charlie Floryan 0 0-0 0, Mark Atherton 0 2-4 2, Henry Rosen 0 0-0 0, Paul Cooper 0 0-0 0, Lou Lussi 0 0-0 0, Steven Ha 1 0-0 2, Mason Bagusky 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-16 69.

Southern Columbia`6`15`13`15 — 49

Holy Redeemer`23`11`25`10 — 69

Three-point goals — SC 4 (Zsido, Masala 2). HR 5 (Prociak 4, Hunter).

