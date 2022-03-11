🔊 Listen to this

Down by a point on the road heading into the fourth quarter, Lake-Lehman came through to deliver a major victory.

The Black Knights allowed just five points in the final frame to earn a 39-37 win over host Berks Catholic on Thursday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A girls basketball tournament.

Hailey Kline and Claire Dougherty both scored four points apiece in the fourth quarter to turn a 32-31 deficit into a state tournament win. The Black Knights held the Saints to just two field goals down the stretch to prevail.

Kline and Dougherty led all scorers in the game with 13 and points, respectively, and both went 2-for-2 from the foul line in the fourth with the game on the line.

Brenna Hunt added 10 points for Lake-Lehman while Ella Wilson and Lia Keefe rounded out the scoring with a bucket apiece.

Lehman, which was the No. 3 seed out of District 2, improved to 21-4 on the season after having their game postponed on Wednesday.

The teams were tied 8-8 after one quarter before the Knights broke out in the second quarter behind eight points from Hunt to take a 26-19 lead into halftime.

Berks Catholic, the runner-up out of District 3, rallied in the third quarter to regain the lead heading into the fourth. Caroline Reedy led the Saints with 11 points, followed by 10 from Aaliyah Dabney.

Lake-Lehman is now scheduled to play its second round game against District 11 champion Jim Thorpe, weather permitting, on Saturday. The time and site will be officially announced Friday.

Jim Thorpe brings a 26-1 record into the matchup after knocking off Freire Charter, the fifth seed out of District 12, by a 48-23 score on Wednesday.

PIAA Class 4A first round

Lake-Lehman 39, Berks Catholic 37

LAKE-LEHMAN (39) — Hailey Kline 4 5-6 13, Brenna Hunt 5 0-0 10, Claire Dougherty 4 3-4 12, Ella Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lia Keefe 1 0-0 2, Krista Scoblick 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-10 39.

BERKS CATHOLIC (37) — Madison Langdon 2 0-0 6, Sydney Corado 0 0-0 0, Caroline Reedy 4 1-1 11, Caraline Herb 2 0-0 5, Sydney Brown 2 0-0 5, Aaliyah Dabney 4 2-4 10. Totals 14 3-5 37.

Lake-Lehman`8`18`5`8 — 39

Berks Catholic`8`11`13`5 — 37

Three-point goals — LL 1 (Dougherty); BC 6 (Langdon 2, Reedy 2, Herb, Brown)