EASTON — Dallas never got to see how its trip to the 2020 PIAA boys basketball quarterfinals would have played out.

The Mountaineers are back for the second time in three years, this time among the state’s Elite Eight Class 4A teams and this time, they get to see what happens next.

Fresh off its latest 30-point quarter, Dallas rolls into the quarterfinals after beating Cardinal O’Hara, 75-57, Friday night at the Easton Middle School.

“Getting stopped without losing obviously stinks,” said Nick Nocito, who was a starter along with Austin Finarelli on the 2019-20 team that was among those in the state still pursuing titles when the first wave of COVID halted the season.

Dallas, 26-3 and riding a 20-game winning streak, faces District 12 runner-up West Philadelphia Tuesday. West Philadelphia (21-5) beat Trinity, 80-77, Friday night.

Two years later, however, who they play pales in importance to the fact that they get to play.

“We’ll never know the outcome of that,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “You say, ‘if this, if that’, but now we get to play Tuesday and we have a chance to determine the outcome of that game.”

The contributions to getting Dallas back to that stage came from many different directions.

Michael Cumbo hit three 3-pointers in the game and scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.

Finarelli used his legs to make up for any limitations created by his still heavily wrapped, injured right hand. He repeatedly beat the Lions up the floor and managed to handle his teammates lead passes while converting a series of fastbreak layups to hit his last seven shots. Finarelli scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half.

“It’s all about what they give you,” said Nocito, who had 15 points and nine assists. “They weren’t getting back so we went deep.”

Jackson Wydra went 5-for-6, including hitting both his 3-point attempts, while adding 12 points.

Pearse McGuinn, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, led Cardinal O’Hara with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Other than McGuinn, however, Dallas took control of the boards in the second half.

“We talked at halftime that we had to do a better job on the boards in the second half,” Belenski said. “That’s where it all stems from.”

Dallas outrebounded Cardinal O’Hara 22-17 in the second half to finish even at 33-33.

The Mountaineers led by just one at halftime before shooting 13-for-19 in the third quarter to open a 59-41 lead that eventually grew to as many as 26 twice in the fourth quarter.

“Coming out of the half, we knew weren’t playing our best defense,” Wydra said. “They were kind of picking us apart. We had to expand our defense out.”

Nocito, who had scored nine points in the first quarter, turned playmaker in the second half. He had three straight assists in a 10-0 start to the half and had seven assists and three steals total during the third quarter.

Cumbo scored 10 points, Finarelli nine and Wydra seven in the quarter, which ended with eight more points in a row – five by Finarelli before a corner 3-pointer by Cumbo.

“We just saw our openings, attacked them and finished at the rim,” Cumbo said.

Now, the Mountaineers will get a chance to finish something they started two years ago.

PIAA Class 4A second round

Dallas 75, Cardinal O’Hara 57

CARDINAL O’HARA (57) — Zuri Harris 3 0-0 7, Hunter Johnson 1 4-4 7, Amir Speights 3 0-0 8, Josh Coulanges 4 1-2 10, Pearse McGuinn 7 3-3 17, Christian Cervellero 1 2-4 4, Ethan Schulcz 0 0-0 0, Hakim Patterson 0 1-4 1, Joe Gillin 0 0-0 0, Carey Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Anthony Hobbs 0 0-0 0, Miles Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-17 57.

DALLAS (75) — Austin Finarelli 9 3-4 21, Nick Nocito 7 0-0 15, Jackson Wydra 5 0-0 12, Michael Bufalino 2 0-0 4, Michael Cumbo 8 4-4 23, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0, E.J. Matushek 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 7-8 75.

Cardinal O’Hara`12`16`13`16 — 57

Dallas`14`15`30`16 — 75

Three-point goals — COH 6 (Speights 2, Harris, HJohnson Cunningham); DAL 6 (Cumbo 3, Wydra 2, Nocito)