🔊 Listen to this

Ethan Ghannam hits for two points on Friday night as Pittston Area lost to Shippensburg in the second round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament in Pottsville.

Ethan Ghannam gets to the hoop for a layup for Pittston Area on Friday night in Pottsville.

The Patriots’ Dominic Jannuzzi (42) finished with a team-high 11 points in the second round of states.

POTTSVILLE — The deficit was a mere point, but Pittston Area felt comfortable Friday night. The Patriots had the pace they desired in their PIAA Class 5A boys basketball second-round game against Shippensburg.

Slowly and methodically, Shippensburg seized the tempo and with it a 49-43 victory that ended Pittston Area’s season.

District 3 runner-up Shippensburg (22-4) plays in the quarterfinals Tuesday against District 1 champion Chester (20-3) at a site and time to be announced.

“That wasn’t an easy get,” Shippensburg coach Ray Staver said, “but our kids did what they had to do to get it.”

District 2 champion Pittston Area ended its season at 21-5. Dominic Jannuzzi scored 11 followed by JJ Walsh and Anthony Cencetti with nine each. Ethan Ghannam had eight and Jack Locker scored six. All but Cencetti played their final game in a Patriot uniform.

Pittston Area opened with the game’s first five points. Cencetti and Locker opened the second quarter with consecutive 3-pointers, giving the Patriots a 13-9 lead. Moreover, the Patriots were preventing Shippensburg for getting out in transition and getting a scoring run.

“We had it where we wanted it,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “Good effort by us. (Shippensburg) is athletic and we had the game where we wanted it. It kind of got away from us a little bit in the fourth quarter. But my guys, like they done all year, kept rallying back.”

Eventually, Shippensburg switched the action thanks to Jeremy Thomas and Minnesota football recruit Anthony Smith. Thomas penetrated consistently in the second half, scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points. Smith, a 6-foot-8, 255-pounder, started to wear on the Patriots inside players. He finished with 13.

“We wanted to do that,” Staver said. “Usually we’re really good in the first half in transition and tonight the emphasize was ‘Let’s do that for four quarters.’ Well, they definitely controlled tempo the first half. The pace was right where they wanted it. At halftime we emphasised ‘Let’s get out and run. Let’s pound the ball a little bit.’”

Pittston Area cut the deficit to 46-43 with 31 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Walsh. After Smith hit the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation with 19.8 seconds remaining, he had a steal in the defensive end with 10.4 seconds remaining. The Greyhounds tacked on two free throws for their final points.

NOTE: The game started about 30 minutes late because the Easton girls, who played the first game, had their bus break down.

PIAA Class 5A second round

Shippensburg 49, Pittston Area 43

PITTSTON AREA (43) — JJ Walsh 4 0-0 9, Ethan Ghannam 4 0-0 8, Jack Locker 2 0-0 6, Dominic Jannuzzi 5 0-0 11, Anthony Cencetti 3 0-0 9, Jack Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 0-0 43.

SHIPPENSBURG (49) — Jayden Statum 3 0-1 7, Trae Kater 2 1-2 7, Jeremy Thomas 9 2-4 20, Graison Michajluk 0 2-2 2, Anthony Smith 6 1-2 13, Erby Weller 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 49.

Pittston Area`7`10`10`16 — 43

Shippensburg`9`9`13`18 — 49

Three-point goals — PA 7 (Walsh 2, Locker 2, Cencetti 3, Jannuzzi). SHIP 3 (Statum, Kater 2).