Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe will wrestle for another state championship on Saturday.

The 120-pounder won two matches Friday in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Giant Center in Hershey to advance to the final.

A victory would give Pepe his second straight PIAA title.

In his first bout of the day, Pepe scored a 12-4 major decision over Burrell’s Cooper Hornack. He followed that effort up with a 10-5 decision over Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey.

It was the closest match of the tournament for Pepe. The junior opened the tournament on Friday with a pin in the quarterfinals.

Pepe will face Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss for the title. Weiss scored a 7-5 decision over Bentworth’s Chris Vargo in the semifinals. He scored a 6-4 decision over Notre Dame’s Adam Schweiltzer in the quarterfinals.

Two other Wyoming Area wrestlers – Anthony Evanitsky at 138 pounds and Cooper Price at 152 pounds – are still alive for state medals, wrestling back in consolation matches.

Evanitsky suffered a loss Friday in the quarterfinals. Saucon Valley’s Ryan Crookham scored a 9-4 decision over Evanitsky.

He then came back in third-round consolations to score a 7-2 decision over Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo and followed that with a 6-4 decision over Warrior Run’s Cameron Milhelm in the fourth-round consolations.

In consolation semifinals, Evanitsky scored a 5-3 decision over Central Valley’s Ambrose Boni.

Price won four of consolation matches on Friday.

In a second-round consolation match, Price scored a 9-0 major decision over Eisenhower’s Gannon Jaquay. In his third-round consolation match, Price recorded a 5-2 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer. In fourth-round consolations, Price decisioned Tyler Berish of Beth Center, 4-0. In consolation semifinals, Price decisioned Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey, 4-2.

At 189 pounds, Wyoming Area’s Connor Wrobleski had his tournament end. Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz scored a 7-1 decision over Wrobleski in second-round consolations.

In the Class 3A tournament, Pittston Area’s 132-pounder Julian Everitt lost his quarterfinal match but remains alive for a state medal.

Everitt dropped a 3-0 decision to Centra Dauphin’s Matt Repos in the quarterfinals. He followed that with a 4-0 victory over Liberty’s Javien Deleon in the third-round consolations. He will face Nazareth’s Ayden Rader in Saturday’s fourth-round consolations.