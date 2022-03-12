🔊 Listen to this

A 95-pound student squatting 135 pounds? Just another day in the Jimmy Cefalo Athletic Center.

Coach Ed Straub, far left, wanted to take this past Thursday to recognize the hard work that his weight lifting has put in. Straub offers programs to any and all students, athletes or not, and this photo here is only a small fraction of his proteges.

Coach Ed Straub’s programs at the JV level focus entirely on form. This prevents injury, promotes longevity and prepares the next generation of Pittston Area students for the rest of their lives.

PITTSTON — Pittston Area’s Junior High weightlifting team is here to clang and bang.

Helmed by Coach Ed Straub, the team, in its first year, is open to all students, athletes or otherwise.

Straub, who spent decades with the wrestling team, is a certified strength coach and veteran of the Marine Corps. He is more than qualified to be showing the junior varsity kids the ropes.

“These seventh- and eighth-graders started in a program, you know, a foundation, so when they get to varsity, it’s a lot easier. This is training here is all about form,” he said. “The weights come later.”

The kids participating in a tournament in Jim Thorpe, comprised of the squat, bench and deadlift, and they put up some impressive numbers.

P. Girman, at only 95 pounds, took home Outstanding Lightweight Lifter, with a picture-perfect squat. Gino Puglisco and B. Walker also took home titles for Outstanding Middleweight and Outstanding Heavyweight, respectively.

But it’s not all about titles and rewards. Straub said, “It’s all the school sports, all the students, because that helps them in life.”

While the kids accomplish goals in the weight room, it carries over into their day-to-day, building confidence and fostering work ethic along the way, preparing them to not only face adversity, but conquer it.

Another tournament is on the horizon for Mar. 20 in Abington Heights.

While this spells good news for the community, it could very well spell trouble for rivals in varsity sports in the coming years.