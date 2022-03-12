🔊 Listen to this

A new year, a new weight class but the end result remained the same for Jaden Pepe on Saturday — a PIAA gold medal hanging around his neck.

The Wyoming Area standout breezed through the 120-pound field at this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Wrestling championships, earning his second straight state title with a 15-4 major decision over Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss to clinch the gold medal.

“It feels great,” Pepe said after Saturday’s title bout. “I’m ready to go back out and do it again.”

Whether at districts in Wilkes-Barre, regionals in Williamsport or this weekend at the Giant Center in Hershey, there was not much anyone could do to stop Pepe from rolling to the title.

Last year, wrestling at 113 pounds, Pepe won a number of close decisions to win his first state championship, including a narrow 3-2 decision in the finals.

There would be no nail-biters this time around, as Pepe scored a fall, a 10-5 decision and two major decision victories, including one over a very game Weiss in the finals to put an exclamation point on an incredible season.

“I just went out, tried to score my points and get to what I could get to,” Pepe said of his championship bout showdown with Weiss.

Pepe was not the lone Wyoming Area wrestler making the medal podium on Saturday; teammates Anthony Evanitsky (138 pounds) and Cooper Price (152) took home third and fourth place medals, respectively.

The Warriors were the only Wyoming Valley Conference school to send competitors to the state tournament at the 2A level. Joining Evanitsky, Pepe and Price was Connor Wrobleski, who fell short of the medal podium but still managed to earn a win in the consolation bracket, one year after an injury kept him from even getting the chance to make it to states.

On the strength of these four athletes, Wyoming Area finished fourth in the 2A team competition with 60 points.