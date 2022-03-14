🔊 Listen to this

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant pulls up for a shot during the second half of the NBA game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center on Sunday in New York. The Nets defeated the Knicks 110-107.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is pressured by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Phoenix.

NEW YORK — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns routed the Los Angeles Lakers 140-111 on Sunday night.

LeBron James led the Lakers, who have lost 10 straight road games, with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

James reached a milestone with his 10,000th career assist in the second quarter on Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer. James in the only player in NBA history with at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

Booker also had 10 assists and four steals. Mikal Bridges added 18 points to help Phoenix move 40 games over .500 at 54-14.

The Suns broke it open in the first five minutes. They went on a 14-0 run — punctuated by back-to-back 27-foot 3-pointers by Booker — to take a 16-6 lead, and kept pouring it on.

Phoenix led 48-22 after the first quarter, the Suns’ highest output in a quarter this season and the most the Lakers have given up in a quarter in the shot-clock era.

Nets 110, Knicks 107

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 53 points, making the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, and Brooklyn beat New York.

Durant’s 3-pointer snapped a 103-all tie with 56 seconds remaining. He added four more free throws to keep the Nets ahead, finishing one point shy of his career high. Durant also had nine assists and six rebounds in his 60th career 40-point performance.

Irving had a nice view while attending his first Nets home game this season, though still unable to play in New York. There is no longer a mandate that spectators are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. Irving has not been vaccinated.

So the star guard had a seat in the stands, just as he did a night earlier to watch his college team, Duke, lose in the ACC championship game. He walked off arm-in-arm with Durant toward the Nets locker room after the game ended.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets,

Julius Randle scored 26 points for New York, and Evan Fournier had 25.

Mavericks 95, Celtics 92

BOSTON — Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with a 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and Dallas beat Boston to spoil Kevin Garnett’s special day.

With Garnett courtside awaiting the postgame ceremony to retire his uniform No. 5, the Mavericks won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak.

Doncic, who left in the first half rubbing his left leg, finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tatum had 21 points and 11 rebounds, but made just a pair of baskets in the second half.

Hawks 131, Pacers 128

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 33 of his 47 points in the first half and Atlanta beat Indiana Pacers 131-128 on Sunday night.

Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter had 15 points apiece for Atlanta, 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks shot 54.8%.

The Hawks have won 13 of 15 at home and two straight overall. They had a season-high 77 points in the first half.

Tyrese Halliburton and Buddy Hield each scored 25 points for Indiana.

76ers 116, Magic 114, OT

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Philadelphia kept rallying, finally beating Orlando in overtime.

Down by 17 points in the first half and trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers were behind 113-109 with 1:25 left in OT.

James Harden hit one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds left in overtime to give Philadelphia a two-point lead. Cole Anthony missed a 3-pointer at the horn for Orlando.

Harden finished with 26 points and Tobias Harris added 25 for the 76ers. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Grizzlies 125, Thunder 118

OKLAHOMA CITY — Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Memphis fended off a late push by Oklahoma City.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and Ja Morant had 17 for the Grizzlies.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and seven assists. Darius Bazley had a season-high 29 points and finished with 10 rebounds.

Clippers 106, Pistons 102

DETROIT — Marcus Morris scored 31 points and Luke Kennard had 16 against their former team, helping Los Angeles overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Detroit.

Reggie Jackson, another former Piston, had with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Jeremi Grant scored 21 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Pelicans 130, Rockets 105

NEW ORLEANS — Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 10 rebounds and New Orleans beat Houston to snap a four-game skid.

Jaxson Hayes added for 21 points for New Orleans.

Jalen Green led Houston with 17 points.