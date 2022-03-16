🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships opened Wednesday at Bucknell University.

All of Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers competing on the first day did not make it past the preliminary competition.

On the girls side, two WVC swimmers were in action.

Nanticoke Area’s Cassandra Cabonilas finished 31st in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.78. Berwick’s Madelyn Frey finished 30th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:18:38.

On the boys side, the only swimmers in action were from Hazleton Area.

Hazleton Area had two relay teams competing. The Cougars’ 200 medley relay team of Liam Leonard, Ryan Kovalick, James Wohlleber and Cole Johnson finished 29th with a time of 1:45.83. The Cougars’ 200 freestyle relay team of Thomas Pollock, Antonio Daiute, Leonard and Logan Yakubowski finished 28th in a time of 1:30.52.

Daiute also finished 31st in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:49.88, while Pollock finished 32nd in the 5o freestyle in a time of 22.41. Yakubowski finished 32nd in the 200 IM in a time of 2:01.52.

The Class 3A championships continue Thursday with the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 yard backstroke, 100 yard breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.

The Class 2A competition will be held on Friday and Saturday at Bucknell.