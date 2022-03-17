🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright reaches for a loose ball that was corraled by Math, Civics & Science’s Jaheim Bethea on Wednesday.

Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats finished with 15 points and battled through foul trouble for a key three-point play late in the Wednesday’s win.

BETHLEHEM — To take the next step in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball playoffs, Holy Redeemer was going to need a team effort. That’s exactly what the Royals received Wednesday night.

The result was a 56-48 victory over Math, Civics & Sciences that propelled Redeemer one game closer to the state championship contest.

Zach Perta hit some free throws down the stretch to keep Redeemer from squandering the lead. Big men Matt Prociak and Jeff Kozerski battled an MCS center who was either wider (Prociak) or taller (Kozerski).

And guard Justice Shoats came off the bench after sitting with foul trouble to record a three-point play in the final minutes.

The victory put District 2 champion Redeemer (24-4) into the semifinals on Saturday against District 12 No. 3 seed Devon Prep, which knocked off West Catholic 60-51.

Redeemer had a 41-26 lead about a minute into the fourth quarter when MCS (21-9) went on a 10-0 run. Perta stopped it with two free throws, part of six he hit in the final period.

Shoats reentered the game with four fouls and promptly hit a drive and free throw to put Redeemer ahead 46-38 with 4:37 to play.

“That was tough,” Guido said of sitting his leading scorer. “I don’t know how many times that happened to us this year. Maybe one other time where he got in foul trouble and had to sit down.”

A couple offensive rebounds by Kozerski, who finished with six boards, allowed the Royals to work some clock.

“We knew they were going to be coming and going to make that push,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said, “so we wanted to keep that cushion throughout and maintain it throughout.”

Kozerski, who is a broad 6-foot-4, often matched up with MCS 6-9 center Khalif Crawley. Crawley had two baskets in the first quarter, but none in the middle quarters when Redeemer seized the lead for good.

“I knew from the start it was going to be a physical game,” Kozerski said. “Two big kids with similar builds. I knew my game was to out-physical him, and I feel like I did just that, and the outcome couldn’t have been better.”

“He was big and powerful, very strong,” Prociak said. “Probably the strongest guy all year. Jeff is really strong and he held up with him. I think I did as well.”

Prociak, a 6-6 senior, hit an NBA range 3-pointer to end the first quarter and give Redeemer the lead for good 12-10. He finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

“That changed the momentum,” said Prociak, one of the team’s top 3-point threats. “Then they knew they had to come out on me and that would make the inside way more open.”

PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 56, Math, Civics & Sciences 48

HOLY REDEEMER (56) — Zach Perta 4 8-10 17, Darryl Wright 0 1-6 1, Justice Shoats 5 5-6 15, Jeff Kozerski 0 0-2 0, Matt Prociak 6 4-4 18, Jacob Hunter 0 2-3 2, Chris Papciak 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 20-31 56.

MATH, CIVICS & SCIENCES (48) — Trent Middleton 3 0-0 8, Jaheim Bethea 2 7-8 11, Aasim Burton 3 0-0 6, Niare Poplar 2 0-0 4, Khalif Crawley 4 0-4 9, Chauncey Presley 3 2-4 8, Isaiah Griffin 1 0-0 2, Hymid Snead 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-26 48.

Holy Redeemer`12`8`17`19 – 56

MCS`10`6`8`24 – 48

Three-point goals – HR 3 (Perta, Prociak 2); MCS 3 (Middleton 2, Crawley)