Every rung on the ladder to the PIAA Class 4A boys championship game has been progressively more difficult for Dallas.

First there was the challenge from obvious underdog Shamokin, which Dallas finally pushed away in the second quarter. Then came Bishop O’Hara in the second round, where the Mountaineers led by one point on halftime and pulled away for a victory.

Then came Tuesday. Dallas survived a wild game with West Philadelphia and needed overtime for a 79-68 win.

Now standing in Dallas’ way of playing for a state title for the first time is one of the most dominant programs in the state — District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti, which has won eight state championships.

The District 2 champion Mountaineers (27-4) will get that opportunity against Neumann-Goretti (21-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Freedom High School. The winner plays the winner of the other semifinal game between D12 fifth seed Archbishop Carroll (15-10) and D7 champion Quaker Valley (26-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey for the state title.

Dallas coach Mark Belenski felt he had a team capable of making a state run well before the first game was played.

“It was back in the summer time when they told me, ‘Coach, we want to go up-tempo,’ ” Belenski said. “I said, ‘Guys, we’ll go up-tempo if you guys get in shape.’ We shoot in the fourth quarter like we do in the first quarter, and that’s their endurance.”

In Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Dallas led 23-13 after one quarter, but West Philly’s persistent and active defense flipped the momentum. The game was tied 65-65 after regulation. West Philly missed a chance to win in regulation, turning over the ball with 5.3 seconds left. That allowed Dallas guard Austin Finarelli to race down court and shoot an uncontested 3-pointer that went in and then popped out.

Dallas had some issues with West Philly’s press. Wyoming Valley Conference opponents rarely went to it because it would have been futile. West Philly, though, had the speed and athleticism to do it effectively.

“It was hard. They were great pressing,” Dallas senior guard Nick Nocito said. “We practice it at practice and go over that, but it’s a lot different in the game.

“They were really quick. They’re a great team with a lot of athletic kids and played really hard.”

The game was also more physical and tightly officiated than in the WVC. West Philly even seemed to have some problems adjusting to the officiating. The teams combined to shoot 50 free throws. That forced Dallas to go deeper into its bench than just Angelo Zarola and EJ Matushek. Zach Paczewski hit a key 3-pointer and Nick Williams made a block. Neither saw significant minutes in the regular season.

Now back to Neumann-Goretti. Long-time coach Carl Arrigale has once again assembled a quality squad led by sophomore guard Robert Wright. Wright, who has a couple Division I offers including one from Wake Forest, averages 18.9 points. He and backcourt mate Masud Stewart, a 6-foot-1 senior who averages 9.4 points and has some Division I offers, are the catalysts of the attack.

Sultan Adewale, a 6-8 junior, averages 11.8 points and has offers from several Division I programs including Georgia Tech and Memphis. Division I programs have also inquired about sophomore guard Khaafig Meyers and 6-5 sophomore Amir Williams.

Neumann-Goretti’s losses were: 64-58 to Imhotep Charter; 74-59 to West Catholic; 64-55 to Roman Catholic; and 92-78 to Archbishop Wood. All but West Catholic, which was upset by Devon Prep, are playing in state semifinals.

The Saints trounced ELCO 74-42 in their state opener, escaped with a 57-51 win over Scranton Prep and then defeated Bethlehem Catholic 53-42.