Holy Redeemer’s Zach Perta, center, scored late in overtime to pull the Royals within two points, but Devon Prep answered with two free throws at the other end to put the game out of reach.

Holy Redeemer foward Chris Papciak reaches for a loose ball in front of Devon Prep’s Ben Costello during the first quarter Saturday.

Holy Redeemer center Matt Prociak shots over Devon Prep’s Jacen Holloway and Lucas Orchard during the first half on Saturday.

Holy Redeemer’s defense made sure Devon Prep couldn’t get a shot off at the end of regulation with the game tied Saturday.

Devon Prep players celebrate their overtime victory in Saturday’s state semifinals in Bethlehem despite a 29-point performance from Holy Redeemer star Justice Shoats, right.

BETHLEHEM — Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats finished off his 29-point Saturday afternoon with a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded in overtime.

The points didn’t affect the outcome, they only made it a little more painful.

Final score in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball semifinals — Devon Prep 73, Redeemer 72.

The loss ended District 2 champion Holy Redeemer’s season at 24-5. Coupled with Dallas’ loss in the 4A semifinals a day earlier, the Wyoming Valley Conference is still seeking its first spot in a state title game since now-closed Bishop O’Reilly went there in 2005.

District 12 third seed Devon Prep (18-7) now plays D7 third seed Aliquippa for the 3A state championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey. It will be the first trip to the state title game for the Philadelphia Catholic League member.

“It’s one of the best leagues in the state that Catholic League,” Devon Prep coach Jason Fisher said. “It’s Division I player after Division I player and that kid (Shoats), he’s excellent. You play like that constantly (in the Catholic League). Every game is a battle.”

Shoats scored Redeemer’s first 14 points of the game as the Royals exited the first quarter behind 18-16. His two baskets followed by Darryl Wright’s third 3-pointer gave Redeemer its biggest lead, 41-36, with 5:52 left in the third quarter.

But when Redeemer clung to a three-point lead in the final minutes of regulation, the Royals couldn’t get a much-needed basket to push the situation to a two-possession game.

“We held that two-point, three-point, two-point lead,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “We couldn’t get it to that two-possession game because (Devon Prep) shot the ball so well … and it puts a lot of pressure on your defense.”

Devon Prep forced overtime when Jacon Holloway hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left in regulation, the eighth shot the Tide hit from behind the arc. Each team had a chance to snap the 61-61 tie. Redeemer missed shot with 21 seconds left and Shoats blocked a shot to send the game to an extra four minutes.

“It was literally possession by possession,” Fisher said. “Finding ways to try to neutralize them.”

The Tide did just enough to neutralize Redeemer in the extra period.

Redeemer led just once in overtime, when Zach Perta scored on a drive for a 63-62 lead at 3:20. A 3-pointer by IV Pettit put Devon Prep ahead for good 65-63 on the game’s next basket.

Perta sliced the deficit to 65-64 with a layup, but then there was a critical five-point swing as Holloway hit the final of 11 Devon Prep 3-pointers and a Redeemer turnover resulted in a two-point basket.

“In that second half, that tempo was where we wanted it for the most part,” Fisher said. “We wanted the game in the 70s. I was upset at the play at the end of regulation. We didn’t get a shot off.”

Perta moved Redeemer within 71-69 with a rebound basket with 4.6 seconds left in overtime. Pettit, though, hit a pair of free throws with 3.7, leaving only enough time for Shoats’ final points of his Redeemer career.

Shoats finished with over 1,500 career points.

“The thing about Justice is when he was here as a ninth grader he says all the time he was nervous as heck and his knees were shaking,” Guido said. “To where he’s at now is unbelievable. He’s an unbelievable player, he’s an unbelievable player.”

Big man Matt Prociak also closed out his Redeemer career with over 1,000 points. The 6-foot-5 senior and 6-4 junior Jeff Kozerski were the tallest players on the court, but undersized Devon Prep was used to playing much bigger opponents in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

PIAA Class 3A Semifinals

Devon Prep 73, Holy Redeemer 72 OT

DEVON PREP (73) — IV Pettit 5 4-4 16, Allen Cieslak 6 0-0 15, Lucas Orchard 7 2-2 18, Jacen Holloway 7 2-2 19, Ty Mishock 2 1-3 5, Tyler Scarpulla 0 0-0 0, Ben Costello 0 0-0 0, Jake Kenney 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 9-11 73.

HOLY REDEEMER (72) — Zach Perta 4 1-3 9, Darryl Wright 5 0-0 13, Justice Shoats 11 6-6 29, Jeff Kozerski 0 1-2 1, Matt Prociak 4 5-6 13, Jacob Hunter 2 0-0 5, Chris Papciak 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-17 72.

Devon Prep`16`18`16`11`12 — 73

Holy Redeemer“12`19`12`11 — 72

Three-point goals — DP 11 (Pettit 3, Cieslak 3, Orchard 2, Holloway 3). HR 5 (Wright 3, Shoats, Hunter).