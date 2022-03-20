🔊 Listen to this

The male and female winners of the Wyoming Valley Striders’ 41st annual Winter’s End 5-Mile Run at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township. Pictured are John Ciccone and Lacey Danilovitz.

Lacey Danilovitz, of Moosic, is the first female to cross the finish line at Sunday’s Winter’s End 5-Mile Run at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township.

Runners race at the start of the Wyoming Valley Striders’ Winter’s End 5-Mile Run on Sunday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township. At the head of the pack is eventual race-winner John Ciccone, of Williamsport. Over Ciccone’s left shoulder is the top female finisher in the event, Lacey Danilovitz, of Moosic.

LEHMAN TWP. — Area runners celebrated the first day of spring Sunday with the 41st annual Wyoming Valley Striders’ Winter’s End 4.5-mile run.

The event featured a pair of first-time winners.

John Ciccone, 28, topped the field of 134 runners, completing the course around the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus in 24 minutes and 30 seconds. The Williamsport resident finished just 15 seconds a head of second-place finisher Daniel Danilovitz, of Moosic.

Danilovitz, 15, finished with a time of 24:45. Dylan Bassham, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona, finished third in 26:24.

The top female finisher on the day was 16-year-old Lacey Danilovitz, of Moosic. Danilovitz finished in 26:52 nearly a minute and a half better than the second female to cross the finish line, Marina Martino, 30. Martino, of Dallas, finished in 28:16.

Madison Hedglin, 14, of Dallas, was the third woman to cross the finish line, posting a 29:07.

The race was the first leg of the 3rd annual Vince Wojnar Triple Crown series. The series also includes the Cherry Blossom 5-Mile Run/Tim Thomas Memorial on May 1 in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park and the Wyoming Valley Striders’ 20K Run in Lehigh Gorge State Park on Nov. 13. Cash prizes are available for the male and female runners with the three fastest combined times in three age categories — 39 and under, 40 to 59, and 60 and over.

Sunday’s race also marked the return to the traditional site of the event for the first time since 2019. Last year’s race was moved to the Susquehanna Warrior Trail and the 2020 edition of the run was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyoming Valley Striders’ Winter’s End 4.5-Mile Run

Results

Name, Hometown, Gender, Age, Time

1. John Ciccone, Williamsport, M, 28, 24:30

2. Daniel Danolovitz, Moosic, M, 15, 24:45

3. Dylan Bassham, Phoeniz, Ari., 27, 26:24

4. Lacey Danilovitz, Moosic, F, 16, 26:52

5. Mike Adamshick, Dallas, M, 43, 27:41

6. Marina Martino, Dallas, F, 30, 28:16

7. Madison Hedglin, Dallas, F, 14, 29:07

8. Sean Robbins, Dallas, M, 52, 29:12

9. Bryan Herbst, Mountain Top, M, 39, 29:31

10. Samantha Snead, Blakely, F, 33. 29:51

11. Dominick Angradi, Duryea, M, 21, 30:21

12. Paul Shaffer, West Pittston, M, 53, 30:26

13. Brian Gibbons, Dallas, M, 35, 31:30

14. Jillian Heller, Nanticoke, F, 36, 31:43

15. Kevin Rusinko, Tunkhannock, M, 46, 31::53

16. Carly Hislop, Kingston, F, 27, 31:56

17. Kim Segiel, Goudlsboro, F, 48, 32:09

18. James Dalkiewicz, Shavertown, M, 31, 32:14

19. Jason Kobbe, Tunkhannock, M, 46, 32:19

20. Ann Balonis, Kingston, F, 51, 32:23

Age groups

Male: 0-19: 1. Daniel Danilovits, Moosic, 15, 24:45; 2. Brandon Betnar, Wilkes-Barre, M, 13, 44:14; 3. Thomas Majkowski, White Haven, M, 14, 47:56. 20-24: 1. Dominick Angradi, Duryea, M, 21, 30:21. 25-29: 1. Dylan Bassham, Phoenix, Ari., M, 27, 26:24. 30-34: 1. James Dalkiewicz, Shavertown, M, 31, 32:14; 2. Scott Skammer, Kingston, M, 31, 34:53; 3. John Quattrocchi, Kingston, M, 31, 37:07. 35-39: 1. Bryan Herbst, Mountain Top, M, 39, 29:31; 2. Brian Gibbons, Dallas, M, 35, 31:30; 3. Kevin Bly, Wilkes-Barre, M, 37, 33:44. 40-44: Mike Adamshick, Dallas, M, 43, 27:41; 2. Frank Rigol, Dallas, M, 43, 33:26; 3. William Perry, Dallas, M, 43, 34:37. 45-49: 1. Kevin Rusinko, Tunkhannock, M, 46, 31:53; 2. Jason Kobble, Tunkhaanock, M, 46, 32:19; 3. Jeff Danilovitz, Moosic, M, 47, 32:54. 50-54: 1. Sean Robbins, Dallas, M, 52, 29:12; 2. Paul Shaffer, West Pittston, M, 30:26; 3. Jody DeWald, Milton, M, 53, 32:37. 55-59: 1. Bob Bilbow, Wyoming, M, 59, 35:59; 2. George Dunbar, Old Forge, M, 58, 37:18; 3. Michael Fender, West Wyoming, M, 55, 38:07. 60-64: 1. Don Lavin, Scranton, M, 61, 32:52; 2. Chris Krall, Shavertown, 34:25; 3. James Walsh, Dunmore, M, 62, 35:17. 65-69: 1. Andy Seman, Larksville, M, 65, 35:22; 2. Dave Mitchell, Bloomsburg, M, 36:34; 3. Richard Owens, Wilkes-Barre, M, 66, 38:40. 70 and over: 1. Bill Fiore, Clarks Summit, M, 71, 37:37; 2. Rick Hueholt, Berwick, M, 70, 39:15; 3. Tom Walski, Nanticoke, M, 71, 43:14.

Female: 0-19: 1. Madison Hedglin, Dallas, F, 14, 29:07; 2. Sarah Williams, Dallas, F, 14, 33:00; 3. Hailey Marx, Dallas, F, 15, 43:45. 20-24: 1. Amy Kabina, Williamsport, F, 24, 42:57. 25-29: 1. Carly Hislop, KIngston, F, 27, 31:56; 2. Amy Dotzel, Wapwallopen, F, 27, 35:17; 3. Jill Robinson, Monroe Township, F, 25, 36:31. 30-34: 1. Marina Martino, Dallas, F, 30, 28:16; 2. Samantha Snead, Blakely, F, 33, 29;51; 3. Molly Riley, Drums, F, 32; 27:43. 35-39: 1. Jillian Heller, Nanticoke, F, 36, 31:43; 2. Mallory Lewis, Kinsgton, F, 36, 43:02; 3. Rita Cavazos, Mountain Top, F, 37, 46:50. 40-44: 1. Brenda Brawley, SHavertown, F, 41, 34:47; 2. Adrienne Williams, Center Valley, F, 42, 35:01; 3. Crystal Wright, Mountain Top, F, 40, 36:21. 45-49: 1. Kim Segiel, Gouldsboro, F, 48, 32:09; 2. Kris Danilovitz, Moosic, F, 48, 32:39; 3. Stacey Kenzakowski, Wilkes-Barre, F, 45, 34:46. 50-54: 1. Ann Balonis, Kingston, F< 51, 32:23; 2. Melissa Delfino, Dunmore, F, 53, 33:43; 3. Traci Strungis, Mountain Top, F, 53, 38:25. 50-59: 1. Teri Olcott, Montrose, F, 57, 38:20, 2. Jennifer Schu, Wayne, F, 56, 38:28; 3. Donna Gould, Schikshinny, F, 58, 45:31. 60 and over: 1. Patti Turissini, Scott Township, F, 69, 36:02, 2. Carmella DiPippa, Bloomsburg, F, 67, 39:46; 3. Joyce Foster, Dallas, F, 67, 40:09.

For complete results, go to tinyurl.com/2p8p2hkf.

Race schedule

MAY 1: Cherry Blossom 5-Mile Run/Tim Thomas Memorial at Kirby Park.

Mat 15: Spring Trail 5.3-Mile Run/Jen Stec Memorial at Frances Slocum State Park.