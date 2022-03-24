🔊 Listen to this

Toronto didn’t need long to flip the script on the Penguins.

The Marlies’ power play was happy to take control, scoring three times in Wednesday night’s 6-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Toronto. The Marlies quickly answered the Penguins’ 5-1 win on the same ice just a night earlier.

It made for a rough night for the Penguins, who saw their lead over Bridgeport for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division shrink to two points, combined with the Islanders win over Utica on Wednesday.

A night after scoring five against veteran goalie Michael Hutchinson, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had trouble solving rookie Keith Petruzzelli, who was playing in just his third career AHL game after spending much of the year in the ECHL.

Drew O’Connor was the only Penguins player to score, tipping in a shot from Juuso Riikola on the power play just before time expired in the second period.

But it was Toronto that did most of the damage on the man-advantage on the night, going 3-for-5.

Josh Ho-Sang gave the Marlies a 1-0 lead late in the first and Jack Kopacka made it 2-0 6:30 into the second.

Nick Robertson scored the first power play goal at 14:11 of the second, and Bobby McMann pushed the lead to 4-0 less than two minutes later.

O’Connor’s late goal didn’t spark a rally in the third as Ho-Sang and McMann both scored on the power play for the second of the night for both of them.

Louis Domingue, starting in net on back-to-back nights for the Penguins, finished with 28 saves on 34 shots.

The Penguins will continue their Canadian trip on Friday at 7 p.m. in Belleville before closing things out on Saturday afternoon in Laval.