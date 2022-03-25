🔊 Listen to this

Baseball is almost back at PNC Field, and Doug Davis will be at the helm.

The New York Yankees made it official on Thursday, announcing the field staffs for their minor league affiliates, with Davis returning as manager of the RailRiders for the 2022 season.

Davis will have a mostly new staff backing him when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the new campaign on April 5 on the road at Syracuse.

Newcomers include pitching coach Graham Johnson, hitting coach Trevor Amicone and defensive coach Lino Diaz. Raul Dominguez returns to the RailRiders for his second season.

Davis, 59, a Bloomsburg native and former major leaguer, had to wait a year to take over the RailRiders, as the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He finally got his chance in 2021, leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 75-52 record, good for a second-place finish in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. The league did not have a traditional postseason.

Davis has been coaching since 1996 and had previously been a Triple-A manager in the Toronto Blue Jays organization for Syracuse in 2007 and 2008.

Over nine seasons as a manager across all levels, Davis has a .524 winning percentage (590-536) over 1,126 games.

Rounding out the staff is new athletic trainer Jimmy Downam while strength & conditioning coach Larry Adegoke is back for his second season. Brent Drevalas will serve as the video manager and Nick Loeffelholz will be the advance scouting analyst. Jim Billington will serve as the RailRiders home clubhouse manager for the second straight season.

Longtime RailRiders trainer Darren London retired after 33 years in the Yankees organization. He spent the last 29 seasons as the New York’s Triple-A trainer, starting with Columbus before the Yankees came to Northeastern Pennsylvania in 2007.