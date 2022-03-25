Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Wilkes-Barre Area singles players dominated as the Wolfpack defeated Hazleton Area 4-1 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis.
Michael Hamel and Stanley Simko won their singles matches without surrendering a point. Amir Samadian won 6-1, 6-0.
Jimmy Ardito and Felix Gonzalez needed three sets to post a win at No. 1 doubles for WBA.
Alex Fernandez and Shezan Khetani won in straight sets for Hazleton Area in the other doubles competition.
Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0
Dallas won all five matches in straight sets with Kyle Chesman and Tucker Chesman posting 6-0, 6-0 win in singles. Lucas Carver won in singles 6-0, 6-1.
Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2
Scott Lenio won in three sets and Tommy Biscotti won in two sets to post singles wins for Crestwood. The No. 2 doubles team of Braiden Fallbright and Noah Ceklosky had the other win.
Zak Keiser won at No. 1 doubles for Tunkhannock 6-0, 6-0. Kaleb Gruver and Elijah Goglin needed three sets to win at No. 1 doubles.
Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0
The Blue Knights won all five matches in straight sets.
Ben Ziegler, Jeremy Han and Yicheng Li were singles winners.
H.S. SOFTBALL
Lake-Lehman 6, Berwick 3
Ava Hudak homered and had two RBI as Lake-Lehman opened its season with a road win.
Kirsten Finarelli was 3-for-4 with a triple and Lucy Honeywell was 2-for-3 with a double for the Black Knights.
Giana Berlon hit a solo homer for Berwick. Lauren Rauch doubled and had two RBI. Alysa Lewis was 3-for-4 while Peyton Lipsey was 2-for-3 with a double.
H.S. BASEBALL
Crestwood 15, Wyoming Seminary 4 (5 inn.)
Joe Moratori paced Crestwood, going 2-for-2 with a home run, double, two walks and four RBI. Nick Miscavage had two hits, including a triple. Trevor Dean was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts while scattering five hits.
Hayden Vought led Wyoming Seminary with a triple and double. Pitcher Will Youngman took the loss.
Delaware Valley 10, Lake-Lehman 4
Delaware Valley used an eight-run fourth inning to pull away from visiting Lake-Lehman. Quinn Curabba had a double and three RBI for the Warriors.
Evan Kaiser and Cole Morio each had two hits for Lehman. Jeremy Scouton doubled.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Misericordia 10, DeSales 9 (10 inn.)
Austin Miles drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Misericordia to a 10-9 win over DeSales.
Tyler Leonard and Connor Maryniak combined for 17 strikeouts over the first nine innings before Matthew Lanzendorfer came on to pitch a perfect 10th, fanning two more.
FDU-Florham 10, King’s 7
King’s plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but its comeback efforts fell short.
Zach Day, Brandon Loner, Brennan Schneider and Gregory Ahlstrom each recorded multi-hit games for the Monarchs.
Arcadia 10, Wilkes 9
Wilkes scored five runs in the ninth inning, but fell just shy in its comeback attempt.
Nick Pronti was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored for Wilkes. Dominick Bayo was 3-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Brandon Reno finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wilkes splits twinbill
Wilkes defeated Alfred 2-1 in the opener and dropped a 4-0 decision in the nightcap.
Hayden Calaman had a two-run double in the fifth inning to provided the Colonels’ runs. Wilkes was held to two hits in the second game.
BOYS TENNIS
Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Hazleton Area 1
Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Maxwell Hsiao 6-0. 6-0; 2. Stanley Shimko (WBA) def. Bryce Greco 6-0, 6-0; 3. Amir Samadian (WBA) def. Jacob Narrow 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Jimmy Ardito/Felix Gonzalez (WBA) def. Jacob Narrow/Nicole Wood 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4; 2. Alex Fernandez/Shezan Khetani (CRE) defeated Cade Williams/Louis Vanega 6-2, 6-1.
Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0
Singles: 1. Kyle Chesman (DAL) def. Dylan Stoss 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tucker Chesman (DAL) def. Nick Winsock 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lucas Carver (DAL) def. Sean Burke 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Luca DeRome/Mihir Mukul (DAL) def. Braidan Kostik/Gabe Cable 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jon Florencio/Artem Smagin (DAL) def. Eli Harding/Nick Civelli 6-4, 6-1.
Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2
Singles: 1. Zak Keiser (TUN) def. Jack Sklarosky 6-0, 6-0; 2. Scott Lenio (CRE) def. Aiden Edwards 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; 3. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Silvan Pineau 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kaleb Gruver/Elijah Goglin (TUN) def. Will Savner/Aaron Kogoy 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4; 2. Braiden Fallbright/Noah Ceklosky (CRE) def. Evan Brody/Eric Powell 6-4, 6-1.
Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0
Singles: 1. Ben Ziegler (WS) def. Xavier Bleiler 6-2 ,6-1; 2. Jeremy Han (WS) def. Nathan Sissick 6-1, 6-2; 3. Yicheng Li (WS) def. Kyle Kocun (MMI) 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Ryan Chun/Marco Magnotta (WS) def. Reed Floryshak/Blake Warren 6-1, 6-1; 2. Will Snowdon/Parker Mosley (WS) def. Dustin Paul/Jason Salio 6-2, 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Lake-Lehman 6, Berwick 3
Lehman`AB`R`H`BI
Ulozas`3`1`0`0
Scoblick`3`1`1`0
Hudak`4`1`1`2
Finarelli`4`1`3`1
Smith`3`0`1`0
Corey`0`0`0`0
Honeywell`3`1`2`1
Kline`4`1`1`0
Beyer`4`0`1`1
Bucknavage`2`0`0`1
Totals`30`6`10`6
Berwick`AB`R`H`BI
Lewis`4`0`3`0
B.Siegel`4`1`0`0
Lipsey`3`0`2`0
Starr`3`1`0`0
Rauch`2`0`1`2
Carro`1`0`0`0
Caladie`3`0`1`0
Yankowsky`3`0`0`0
Berlin`3`1`1`1
M.Siegel`3`0`0`0
Savoy`0`0`0`0
Totals`29`3`8`3
Lake-Lehman`110`121`0 — 6
Berwick`200`000`1 — 3
2B — Honeywell, Lipsey, Rauch. 3B — Finarelli. HR — Hudak, Berlin.
Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Beyer (W)`7.0`8`3`1`0`2
Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Rauch (L)`4.0`9`5`5`1`2
Starr`3`1`1`1`3`3
H.S. BASEBALL
Crestwood 15, Wyoming Seminary 4 (5 inn.)
Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI
Miscavage 2b`5`1`2`1
Wright ss`4`2`1`1
Moratori lf`2`2`2`4
Lomerson cf`0`0`0`0
Covelens dh`2`2`0`0
Palmiero 1b`2`1`0`1
McCarthy rf`2`4`1`1
Dean p`1`0`0`0
Miller ph`1`0`0`1
Brown p`0`0`0`0
Stortz cf`1`1`1`2
Keil 3b`3`1`0`2
Totals`23`15`8`13
Seminary`AB`R`H`BI
Vought c`3`0`2`0
Vodzak cf`3`0`0`0
Evan ss`3`0`1`1
Youngman p`1`1`0`0
Williamson 1b-p`3`0`1`0
Spera lf-p`3`1`1`1
Argenta 3b-p`1`1`0`0
Evan 2b`2`1`0`0
Kraus rf-p`2`0`1`1
Totals`21`4`6`3
2B – Moratori, Vought. 3B – Miscavage, Vought. HR – Moratori.
WP – Trevor Dean. LP – Will Youngman.
Delaware Valley 10, Lake-Lehman 4
Lehman`AB`R`H`BI
Morio 1b-p`3`1`2`0
C.Kaiser cf`3`0`1`1
G.Finarelli c`4`0`0`0
N.Finarelli p`3`0`0`0
Naugle ph`1`0`0`0`0
Bean 3b`2`0`0`0
Buckholtz ph`1`0`0`0
Wallace ss`2`0`1`0
J.Jones ph`1`1`1`0
Sholtis dh`2`0`0`0
Gaus ph`1`1`0`0
Berry`0`0`0`0
T.Jones lf`2`0`0`0
T.Federici ph`2`0`1`0
E.Kaiser rf`3`1`2`0
Scouton ph`1`0`1`1
Totals`31`4`9`2
Del Val`AB`R`H`BI
Hyams cf`2`1`0`0
May c`4`2`2`1
Galimi p`1`2`0`0
Jason ph`1`0`0`0
McManus 1b`3`1`2`0
Metzger cf`2`0`0`0
Chabak ph`1`0`1`0
Ross lf`2`1`0`0
Berrios ph`1`0`0`0
Phillips 3b`3`1`0`0
Irving 2b`2`1`0`1
Curraba ss`3`1`1`3
Totals`25`10`6`5
Lake-Lehman`100`100`2 — 4
Delaware Valley`100`801`x — 10
2B — Scouton, Irving.
Pitching lines not provided.