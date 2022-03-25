🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Area singles players dominated as the Wolfpack defeated Hazleton Area 4-1 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis.

Michael Hamel and Stanley Simko won their singles matches without surrendering a point. Amir Samadian won 6-1, 6-0.

Jimmy Ardito and Felix Gonzalez needed three sets to post a win at No. 1 doubles for WBA.

Alex Fernandez and Shezan Khetani won in straight sets for Hazleton Area in the other doubles competition.

Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0

Dallas won all five matches in straight sets with Kyle Chesman and Tucker Chesman posting 6-0, 6-0 win in singles. Lucas Carver won in singles 6-0, 6-1.

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2

Scott Lenio won in three sets and Tommy Biscotti won in two sets to post singles wins for Crestwood. The No. 2 doubles team of Braiden Fallbright and Noah Ceklosky had the other win.

Zak Keiser won at No. 1 doubles for Tunkhannock 6-0, 6-0. Kaleb Gruver and Elijah Goglin needed three sets to win at No. 1 doubles.

Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0

The Blue Knights won all five matches in straight sets.

Ben Ziegler, Jeremy Han and Yicheng Li were singles winners.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 6, Berwick 3

Ava Hudak homered and had two RBI as Lake-Lehman opened its season with a road win.

Kirsten Finarelli was 3-for-4 with a triple and Lucy Honeywell was 2-for-3 with a double for the Black Knights.

Giana Berlon hit a solo homer for Berwick. Lauren Rauch doubled and had two RBI. Alysa Lewis was 3-for-4 while Peyton Lipsey was 2-for-3 with a double.

H.S. BASEBALL

Crestwood 15, Wyoming Seminary 4 (5 inn.)

Joe Moratori paced Crestwood, going 2-for-2 with a home run, double, two walks and four RBI. Nick Miscavage had two hits, including a triple. Trevor Dean was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts while scattering five hits.

Hayden Vought led Wyoming Seminary with a triple and double. Pitcher Will Youngman took the loss.

Delaware Valley 10, Lake-Lehman 4

Delaware Valley used an eight-run fourth inning to pull away from visiting Lake-Lehman. Quinn Curabba had a double and three RBI for the Warriors.

Evan Kaiser and Cole Morio each had two hits for Lehman. Jeremy Scouton doubled.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Misericordia 10, DeSales 9 (10 inn.)

Austin Miles drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Misericordia to a 10-9 win over DeSales.

Tyler Leonard and Connor Maryniak combined for 17 strikeouts over the first nine innings before Matthew Lanzendorfer came on to pitch a perfect 10th, fanning two more.

FDU-Florham 10, King’s 7

King’s plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but its comeback efforts fell short.

Zach Day, Brandon Loner, Brennan Schneider and Gregory Ahlstrom each recorded multi-hit games for the Monarchs.

Arcadia 10, Wilkes 9

Wilkes scored five runs in the ninth inning, but fell just shy in its comeback attempt.

Nick Pronti was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored for Wilkes. Dominick Bayo was 3-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Brandon Reno finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wilkes splits twinbill

Wilkes defeated Alfred 2-1 in the opener and dropped a 4-0 decision in the nightcap.

Hayden Calaman had a two-run double in the fifth inning to provided the Colonels’ runs. Wilkes was held to two hits in the second game.

BOYS TENNIS

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Hazleton Area 1

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Maxwell Hsiao 6-0. 6-0; 2. Stanley Shimko (WBA) def. Bryce Greco 6-0, 6-0; 3. Amir Samadian (WBA) def. Jacob Narrow 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Jimmy Ardito/Felix Gonzalez (WBA) def. Jacob Narrow/Nicole Wood 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4; 2. Alex Fernandez/Shezan Khetani (CRE) defeated Cade Williams/Louis Vanega 6-2, 6-1.

Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0

Singles: 1. Kyle Chesman (DAL) def. Dylan Stoss 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tucker Chesman (DAL) def. Nick Winsock 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lucas Carver (DAL) def. Sean Burke 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Luca DeRome/Mihir Mukul (DAL) def. Braidan Kostik/Gabe Cable 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jon Florencio/Artem Smagin (DAL) def. Eli Harding/Nick Civelli 6-4, 6-1.

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2

Singles: 1. Zak Keiser (TUN) def. Jack Sklarosky 6-0, 6-0; 2. Scott Lenio (CRE) def. Aiden Edwards 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; 3. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Silvan Pineau 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Kaleb Gruver/Elijah Goglin (TUN) def. Will Savner/Aaron Kogoy 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4; 2. Braiden Fallbright/Noah Ceklosky (CRE) def. Evan Brody/Eric Powell 6-4, 6-1.

Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0

Singles: 1. Ben Ziegler (WS) def. Xavier Bleiler 6-2 ,6-1; 2. Jeremy Han (WS) def. Nathan Sissick 6-1, 6-2; 3. Yicheng Li (WS) def. Kyle Kocun (MMI) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Ryan Chun/Marco Magnotta (WS) def. Reed Floryshak/Blake Warren 6-1, 6-1; 2. Will Snowdon/Parker Mosley (WS) def. Dustin Paul/Jason Salio 6-2, 6-2.

SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 6, Berwick 3

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Ulozas`3`1`0`0

Scoblick`3`1`1`0

Hudak`4`1`1`2

Finarelli`4`1`3`1

Smith`3`0`1`0

Corey`0`0`0`0

Honeywell`3`1`2`1

Kline`4`1`1`0

Beyer`4`0`1`1

Bucknavage`2`0`0`1

Totals`30`6`10`6

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis`4`0`3`0

B.Siegel`4`1`0`0

Lipsey`3`0`2`0

Starr`3`1`0`0

Rauch`2`0`1`2

Carro`1`0`0`0

Caladie`3`0`1`0

Yankowsky`3`0`0`0

Berlin`3`1`1`1

M.Siegel`3`0`0`0

Savoy`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`3`8`3

Lake-Lehman`110`121`0 — 6

Berwick`200`000`1 — 3

2B — Honeywell, Lipsey, Rauch. 3B — Finarelli. HR — Hudak, Berlin.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beyer (W)`7.0`8`3`1`0`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rauch (L)`4.0`9`5`5`1`2

Starr`3`1`1`1`3`3

H.S. BASEBALL

Crestwood 15, Wyoming Seminary 4 (5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`5`1`2`1

Wright ss`4`2`1`1

Moratori lf`2`2`2`4

Lomerson cf`0`0`0`0

Covelens dh`2`2`0`0

Palmiero 1b`2`1`0`1

McCarthy rf`2`4`1`1

Dean p`1`0`0`0

Miller ph`1`0`0`1

Brown p`0`0`0`0

Stortz cf`1`1`1`2

Keil 3b`3`1`0`2

Totals`23`15`8`13

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Vought c`3`0`2`0

Vodzak cf`3`0`0`0

Evan ss`3`0`1`1

Youngman p`1`1`0`0

Williamson 1b-p`3`0`1`0

Spera lf-p`3`1`1`1

Argenta 3b-p`1`1`0`0

Evan 2b`2`1`0`0

Kraus rf-p`2`0`1`1

Totals`21`4`6`3

2B – Moratori, Vought. 3B – Miscavage, Vought. HR – Moratori.

WP – Trevor Dean. LP – Will Youngman.

Delaware Valley 10, Lake-Lehman 4

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio 1b-p`3`1`2`0

C.Kaiser cf`3`0`1`1

G.Finarelli c`4`0`0`0

N.Finarelli p`3`0`0`0

Naugle ph`1`0`0`0`0

Bean 3b`2`0`0`0

Buckholtz ph`1`0`0`0

Wallace ss`2`0`1`0

J.Jones ph`1`1`1`0

Sholtis dh`2`0`0`0

Gaus ph`1`1`0`0

Berry`0`0`0`0

T.Jones lf`2`0`0`0

T.Federici ph`2`0`1`0

E.Kaiser rf`3`1`2`0

Scouton ph`1`0`1`1

Totals`31`4`9`2

Del Val`AB`R`H`BI

Hyams cf`2`1`0`0

May c`4`2`2`1

Galimi p`1`2`0`0

Jason ph`1`0`0`0

McManus 1b`3`1`2`0

Metzger cf`2`0`0`0

Chabak ph`1`0`1`0

Ross lf`2`1`0`0

Berrios ph`1`0`0`0

Phillips 3b`3`1`0`0

Irving 2b`2`1`0`1

Curraba ss`3`1`1`3

Totals`25`10`6`5

Lake-Lehman`100`100`2 — 4

Delaware Valley`100`801`x — 10

2B — Scouton, Irving.

Pitching lines not provided.