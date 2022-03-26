🔊 Listen to this

Needing a lift, the Penguins got it from their top two scorers on Friday night.

Two nights after a lopsided loss in Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bounced back in Belleville, holding off the host Senators for a 3-1 victory.

Valtteri Puustinen opened the scoring and Alex Nylander came up with the game-winner, breaking a 1-1 tie midway through the third period.

Jonathan Gruden added an empty-netter to seal the victory and the Penguins defense was solid in front of goalie Tommy Nappier, who faced just 23 shots and finished with 22 saves.

The win pushed the Penguins back to a four-point cushion over Bridgeport for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The Islanders, who have earned points in five straight, have one game in hand.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (64 points) has more points than Hartford (63) and is just behind Providence (65), but the Wolf Pack and Bruins have five and seven games in hand, respectively.

The Penguins were in danger of falling off the pace after losing Wednesday night in Toronto, 6-1.

Through two periods on Friday, the game was tightly contested. Puustinen broke the ice at the 8:39 mark of the second period on assists from Drew O’Connor and Felix Robert.

But the Senators answered just 2:10 later as Logan Shaw beat Nappier to tie the game.

Things stayed at 1-1 until Nylander scored his team-leading 19th of the season with 10:06 left in regulation.

Sam Poulin and Juuso Riikola picked up helpers on the goal.

Gruden’s goal came with 1:12 left off an assist from Kyle Olson.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton controlled play in the third period, allowing just four shots on goal.

The Penguins’ four-game Canadian road trip comes to an end Saturday as they take on Laval for a matinee at 3 p.m.