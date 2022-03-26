🔊 Listen to this

Sam Poulin’s magic against his hometown team wasn’t going to be enough this time for the Penguins to pull out a win.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rookie scored again vs. Laval, but the Rocket broke a late tie to earn a 5-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, the Penguins closed out their four-game road trip to Canada with a 2-2 mark, splitting a pair in Toronto and beating Belleville Friday night before falling to Laval.

The race for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division tightened up as Bridgeport pulled within two points of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a victory on Saturday.

Back on the ice less than 24 hours after the win over the Senators, the Penguins never led against the Rocket but did manage to erase deficits of 1-0 and 3-1 to tie up the game midway through the third period.

But Laval newcomer Nate Schnarr, acquired by the parent Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline, beat Louis Domingue for the game-winner with 4:45 left in regulation, denying the Penguins a point in the standings.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard added an empty-netter to ice the game in the final minute.

The Penguins got off to a bad start after the short turnaround, as Kevin Roy scored just 1:19 into the contest for early Laval lead.

Michael Chaput, though, fired home a tying goal just two minutes later off a feed from Cam Lee.

Stanley Cup winner Cedric Paquette made it 2-1 for the Rocket heading into the first intermission and Gabriel Bourque pushed the lead to 3-1 with 2:06 to go in the second period.

Poulin, though, knocked home a loose puck with just 45 seconds to go in the frame. Four of Poulin’s 12 goals on the season have come against Laval following a hat trick in the last meeting.

Defenseman Chris Bigras tied the game at 3-3 at the 7:49 mark of the third.

Domingue finished with 20 saves on 24 shots.

The Penguins return home to close out the month when they host Hartford on Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. game at Mohegan Sun Arena.